Grid Legends announced in EA Play

By Alex Atkin
mspoweruser.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCodemasters, who were recently acquired by EA, has announced Grid Legends, the latest addition to the Grid franchise with a bigger story focus and a whole lot of racing, during EA’s much-hyped EA Play event. The Grid Legends trailer not only showcased a variety of new venues to race around,...

mspoweruser.com

Comments / 0

#Codemasters#Ea
