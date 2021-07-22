One Big Question: Is a growing commitment to science-backed ingredients the answer to building greater trust across the natural products industry?
Many consumers have an incomplete understanding of the supplement and natural products industries. Companies that make dubious claims without transparent, clinically researched ingredients can make it difficult for brands to experience success. This is why many brands and suppliers are taking the initiative to utilize science-backed ingredients and effectively and transparently communicate their findings to consumers in an effort to establish more trust and experience more success compared to less ethical competitors.www.naturalproductsinsider.com
