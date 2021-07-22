Mortenson Denver to Complete Fourth Project With NREL
Mortenson, a top-20 U.S. builder, developer, and engineering services provider with four decades of experience in Colorado, will build a new research laboratory facility on the South Table Mountain Campus of the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Golden, marking the fourth time Mortenson has completed a project at this innovative facility and boosting NREL’s capabilities for early-stage research.milehighcre.com
