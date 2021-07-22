Mortenson Denver to Complete Fourth Project With NREL

Whether taking a run around Sloan’s Lake, biking Cherry Creek Trail or climbing a fourteener, Denverites are an active bunch. According to the ACSM American Fitness Index, Denver is the fourth-fittest city in the United States. The study ranked the top 100 cities for fitness in the country based on individual and community metrics. The insights revealed that over 82% of residents in the Mile High City exercised within the last 30 days. Over half the population meets aerobic activity guidelines, with nearly 70% of people sleeping more than seven hours a day, according to the study.