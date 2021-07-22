Walmart hosts free wellness day in Missouri to empower customers to prioritize health
Events throughout Missouri on July 24 will feature free health screenings, offer wellness resources and affordable immunizations at Walmart pharmacies. Walmart is inviting customers to take control of their health at Walmart Wellness Day, a free event on Saturday, July 24, where they can get health screenings and wellness resources at pharmacies throughout Missouri, as well as immunizations in one easy location.www.therolladailynews.com
Comments / 1