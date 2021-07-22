That Damn Michael Che Is Damn Renewed for a Damn Season Two

Saturday Night Live is getting ready to kick off its 47th season this fall, but Variety reports that Michaels is hoping to have some veteran faces when the show begins its 50th season in fall 2024. "Such a commitment would be a long one for cast members who have already worked on the program for several years, but these people say Michaels is willing to grant some flexibility, giving cast who have other opportunities the chance to work on those projects as well as on the show," reports Variety's Brian Steinberg. "SNL demonstrated some of this elasticity last season, when both Cecily Strong and Aidy Bryant were able to commit to outside projects like Apple’s Schmigadoon! and Hulu’s Shrill while missing multiple episodes of SNL. Michaels has also worked to find ways for Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd to take part in the NBC sitcom Kenan without missing much of Saturday Night Live. It helps that all of these series are produced under the auspices of Michaels’ own Broadway Video." Steinberg adds that there's speculation that SNL's 50th season would be the right time for Michaels to step down as executive producer and/or end the show altogether. His contract runs through 2025.