Sierra Hike: Cave Rock
This one is more about the view than the journey. The trail is easy to access with an easily visible trailhead. Just off of Highway 50, turn onto Cave Rock Road (to your right, past Zephyr Cove if you’re coming from South Lake Tahoe), where a small lot awaits. Parking is also available along the side of the road. The area gets busy, especially around sunset, but turnover for parking is quick due to the length of the hike, which takes only about 15 minutes to complete.www.sacmag.com
