Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Sierra Hike: Cave Rock

By Nora Heston Tarte, Photography by Gabriel Teague
Sacramento Magazine
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis one is more about the view than the journey. The trail is easy to access with an easily visible trailhead. Just off of Highway 50, turn onto Cave Rock Road (to your right, past Zephyr Cove if you’re coming from South Lake Tahoe), where a small lot awaits. Parking is also available along the side of the road. The area gets busy, especially around sunset, but turnover for parking is quick due to the length of the hike, which takes only about 15 minutes to complete.

www.sacmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rock#Beaches#Kayaks#Lake Tahoe#South Lake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
EnvironmentYubaNet

A Long View of Sierra Snow

In Spanish, Sierra Nevada means “snowy mountain range.” While the term “snowy” has generally been true for most of U.S. history, those mountains have seen less snow accumulation in recent years. This decline plays a role in water management and response to drought in California and other western states. Each...
Truckee, CAthetahoeweekly.com

Earthquakes a threat in Tahoe Sierra

Extreme drought, record-breaking heat waves and an elevated risk for destructive wildfires are making headlines this summer, but many residents of the Tahoe Sierra are marveling at the number of relatively strong earthquakes the region has experienced recently. Seismic activity is expected in mountain-building territory riddled with fracture zones and fault lines, but what is unusual this year is the frequency, strength and sensible movement of these temblors. It has been a hot topic of conversation: “Did you feel that earthquake?” Seismologists wonder if the shaking is a precursor to the overdue Big One.
LifestyleHouston Chronicle

Is it 'The Sierra' or 'The Sierras'? Californians can't agree.

I recently wrote a breezy little story about a weekend trip from the Bay Area to the Sierra foothills. The piece was an argument for taking the trip slow, navigating back roads versus the interstate, and spending a night in Sacramento, our chronically underappreciated capital, rather than powering through Friday traffic in the mad rush to Tahoe. It was intended to be a loving, and uncontroversial essay about a Northern California trip most of us have done. So I was surprised when email after irate email began crowding my inbox.
Decatur, ILnowdecatur.com

Rock Springs hosting Summer Prairie Hike

July 20, 2021 – Enjoy a leisurely walk during a Summer Prairie Hike at Rock Springs Conservation Area on Sunday, July 25 at 2 pm. Join a naturalist for a hike through a restored prairie, and learn about the plants and animals that live within. The event is free for...
San Francisco, CASFGate

Is it 'The Sierra' or 'The Sierras'? I found out the hard way

Is it 'The Sierra' or 'The Sierras'? Californians can't agree. July 20, 2021Updated: July 20, 2021 7:55 a.m. I recently wrote a breezy little story about a weekend trip from the Bay Area to the Sierra foothills. The piece was an argument for taking the trip slow, navigating back roads versus the interstate, and spending a night in Sacramento, our chronically underappreciated capital, rather than powering through Friday traffic in the mad rush to Tahoe. It was intended to be a loving, and uncontroversial essay about a Northern California trip most of us have done. So I was surprised when email after irate email began crowding my inbox.
Placerville, CAMountain Democrat

Discover a new trail in the Sierra Nevada

Aspen groves make for the unlikeliest galleries. High in the remote meadows of the Sierra Nevada range there are works of art secreted away by unexpected and unwitting artists. Nude figures, animals, names and dates, erotic scenes, portraits and profiles were carefully carved into the smooth white bark of young trees by Basque sheepherders during the 20th century. The majority of known carvings were created in the 1930s and 1940s, at the height of the sheep industry in the American West. Using knives or nails like pencils, these artists carved a fine line so as not to damage the tree and to achieve the desired effect over time; as the aspens grew taller and thicker, so too did the lines of the carvings. These herders, many of whom had only recently arrived from the Basque homeland of the Pyrenees Mountains in Spain and France, literally made their mark on the American West, dropping images onto trees like a trail of crumbs as they drove flocks of sheep up the spine of unfamiliar mountain ranges.
Lifestylesantacruz.org

Castle Rock Guided Hike

Rocks, ridges, and redwoods- this park has it all! Join our experienced interpretive staff and volunteers as we highlight different features of Castle Rock SP each Saturday and Sunday! Keep in mind most hikes are somewhat strenuous due to the ridgeline nature of the park and may include long sunny stretches without shade. Bring closed-toe shoes, plenty of water, snacks, and a camera (if that’s your thing!) Meet at the Kirkwood Entrance, near the office. The vehicle day-use fee is $10.
South Burlington, VTvtcng.com

Community hike series continues at Red Rocks

South Burlington’s community hike series continues with Roberta Nubile, Elizabeth Malone and Leigh Steele, three Vermont master naturalists, for A Walk in the Park: A People & Natural History of Red Rocks, Saturday, Aug. 7, 9 a.m. Registration is required to participate. Contact Ashley Parker at aparker@sburl.com.
Nevada StatePosted by
Anne Bonfert

Driving the Loop Road and Hiking in Red Rock Canyon NCA

The state of Nevada got plenty of beautiful landscape features which are popular tourist destinations. Vast landscapes but also mountainous and rocky scenes are part of the state's characteristics. Red sandstone and deep canyons are a landmark of the region. One of the most popular visitor attractions is the Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area.
Travelbyuicomm.org

Take a hike …

Summer is a time for many students to head outdoors and spend the weekend hiking and exploring. Living in Rexburg we are in an area with plenty of places to hike, no matter what your experience level may be. “I take every opportunity I can during the summer to hike...
Hobbiesoutdoors.org

Baldface Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a Young Members hike of the Baldface Circle Trail! This challenging, 10-mile loop offers miles of walking above the treeline and great views of the White Mountains. It also features some steep, exposed climbs that earned it a spot on the Terrifying 25 hiking list. We'll be getting an early start, and it will be a full, strenuous day. All participants will need to have good fitness and experience with similar hikes. The focus will be on having fun and staying together as a group, but everyone will need to be comfortable maintaining a moderate hiking pace over difficult terrain and many miles. All interested in joining the trip will need to answer a few questions to evaluate their preparedness before they are officially registered. Check out more details about the hike at https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/new-hampshire/baldface-trail. If it seems of interest and a good fit with your past experience, please register, and we'll be in touch! This is a Young Members event that aims to connect people in their 20s and 30s with the outdoors and each other, but all who love preserving and playing in nature are welcome to join us!
Lockport, NYstepoutbuffalo.com

Going Underground: The Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride

For the privately owned Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride, preserving history is part of a long mission which began in the 1960s. That’s how owner Tom Callahan described it to us by e-mail after our tour last Friday. “Our heritage, is something they celebrate every day”. It’s easy to...
Traveldrgnews.com

Jewel Cave National Monument and Wind Cave National Park propose fee increase for cave tours and camping next year

Jewel Cave National Monument and Wind Cave National Park are seeking comments until September 7 on a proposal that would raise cave tour and camping fees beginning next year. The proposal for Jewel Cave would increase fees for adults on the Discovery Tour from $4 to $6, Scenic Tour from $12 to $16, Historic Lantern Tour from $12 to $16, and the Wild Caving Tour from $31 to $45.
Arkansas Stateaymag.com

9 Arkansas Caves to Explore this Summer

Arkansas’ natural beauty can be seen both above or below ground, so don’t forget to check out our state’s underground attractions after you’re done soaking in all that sun on the hiking trails. With some locations such as Blanchard Springs closed due to the ongoing pandemic, here are nine other great Arkansas caves for hardcore spelunkers and casual observers alike.
Food & Drinkstraverseticker.com

Edibles Hike

Join docents on a tour through this historical natural area. Registration required.
Educationinformnny.com

Destination NY: Lockport Caves

Explosion destroys house on First Lake in Old Forge. GOVERNOR CUOMO ANNOUNCES UNDERWATER RESEARCH PROJECT TO PRESERVE NEW YORK'S TREASURED CANAL HISTORY OCCURRING ON SENECA LAKE. Pfizer vaccine effectiveness declining. Broadway reopening: New COVID protocols for casts, crews. Can employers mandate workers get vaccinated? Hear from a WNY attorney. Looking...

Comments / 0

Community Policy