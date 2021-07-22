Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation Of Piedmont Lithium (PLL) On Behalf Of Investors

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Piedmont Lithium Inc. ("Piedmont" or the "Company") (PLL) - Get Report investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 20, 2021, Reuters reported that Piedmont "has not applied for a state mining permit or a necessary zoning variance in Gaston County, just west of Charlotte, despite telling investors since 2018 that it was on the verge of doing so." According to the article, a majority of the board of commissioners said, "they may block or delay the project because Piedmont has not told them what levels of dust, noise and vibrations will occur, nor how water and air quality would be affected."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $12.56, or nearly 20%, to close at $50.52 per share on July 20, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Piedmont securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005867/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
37K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pll#Law Offices#Lithium#Advertising#Pll#Piedmont Lithium Inc#The Company#Company#Reuters#Bristol Pike Suite 112
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Law
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Press

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Generac Holdings Inc. - GNRC

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac" or the "Company") (NYSE: GNRC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Generac and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Home Point Capital Inc. ("Home Point" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HMPT) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's January 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). Home Point investors have until August 20, 2021, to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Moore Kuehn Encourages XPDI, SNR, RAVN, And LDL Investors To Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RBNC, GPX, RFL, IKNX; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (RBNC) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to United Community Banks, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Reliant shareholders will receive 0.9842 shares of United common stock for each share of Reliant common stock outstanding. If you are a Reliant shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In CorMedix Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - CRMD

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CorMedix Inc. ("CorMedix" or the "Company") (CRMD) - Get Report and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and docketed under 21-cv-14020, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired CorMedix securities between July 8, 2020 and May 13, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Annovis Bio, Inc. ("Annovis" or the "Company") (ANVS) - Get Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ANNOVIS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Annovis Bio, Inc. On Behalf Of Annovis Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Annovis Bio, Inc. ("Annovis" or the "Company") (NYSEAM: ANVS) on behalf of Annovis stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Annovis has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Annovis...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Höegh LNG Partners LP And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Höegh LNG Partners LP ("Höegh" or "the Company") (HMLP) - Get Report for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages CorMedix Inc. Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - CRMD

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) - Get Report between July 8, 2020 and May 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important September 20, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased CorMedix securities during...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Athira Pharma, Inc. Shareholders Of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) - Get Report ("Athira") investors that securities fraud class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Athira common stock: a) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Athira's September 2020 initial public offering ("IPO"); and/or b) between September 18, 2020 and June 17, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders Of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Investigation

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Activision Blizzard, Inc. ("Activision Blizzard" or the "Company") (ATVI) - Get Report. Investors who purchased Activision Blizzard shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/atvi.
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheStreet

TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of Translate Bio - TBIO

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Translate Bio (NasdaqGS: TBIO) to Sanofi (NasdaqGS: SNY). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Translate will receive only $38.00 in cash for each share of Translate that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

CONCHO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Concho Resources Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Concho Resources Inc. ("Concho" or the "Company") (Other OTC: CXO) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Concho securities between February 2, 2018 and July 21, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 28, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Rocket Companies, Inc. And Announces Opportunity For Investors With Substantial Losses To Lead Case - RKT

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP has filed a class action seeking to represent purchasers of Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) - Get Report Class A common stock during the period between February 25, 2021 and May 5, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The Rocket Companies class action lawsuit charges Rocket Companies and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Rocket Companies class action lawsuit - Qaiyum v. Rocket Companies, Inc., No. 21-cv-11528 - was filed in the Eastern District of Michigan. A similar lawsuit - Arent v. Rocket Companies, Inc., No. 21-cv-11528 - is also pending in the Eastern District of Michigan.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PLL, PLLL Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Piedmont Lithium Inc. F/k/a/ Piedmont Lithium Limited Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a/ Piedmont Lithium Limited ("Piedmont" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PLL, PLLL) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Piedmont securities between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site www.bgandg.com/pll.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Alerts Investors To Securities Class Action Against Kanzhun Ltd. (NASDAQ: BZ) And September 10 Deadline

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, announces the filing of class action lawsuit against Kanzhun Ltd. ("Kanzhun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BZ) and certain of its officers and directors alleging violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased Kanzhun American Depository Shares ("ADSs") between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Joe Pettigrew at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com or 844-818-6982 for more information.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

RLX Upcoming Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies RLX Technology, Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 9, 2021

Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against RLX Technology, Inc. ("RLX" or "the Company") (NYSE: RLX) and certain of its directors, officers, and underwriters on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired RLX American Depository Shares ("ADS") pursuant or traceable to RLX's January 2021 initial public stock offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/rlx.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Investors

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of those who acquired CorMedix Inc. ("CorMedix" or the "Company") (CRMD) - Get Report securities from July 8, 2020 through May 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 20, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy