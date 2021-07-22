Top 10 National Homebuilder Makes Its Return To New Braunfels, TX

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) - Get Report, a top 10 national homebuilder, announced its return to sought-after New Braunfels, TX with over 100 single-family homesites at Hidden Springs—now selling from the $300s. Homebuyers can choose from a versatile selection of inspired single- and two-story floor plans, with exceptional included features like granite countertops, 42" cabinets, and 9' ceilings. Boasting a prime location with mature trees, Hidden Springs offers quick access to the Comal and Guadalupe rivers, shopping at New Braunfels Town Center at Creekside, the 70-acre Schlitterbahn Waterpark, and other popular area amenities. The community expects to open a model home for tours in fall 2021.

Interested homebuyers and real estate agents can learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/HiddenSpringsTX .

MORE ABOUT HIDDEN SPRINGS:

3 to 4 bedrooms

2 to 2.5 bathrooms

1- and 2-bay garages

Up to 2,394 square feet

Lofts, game rooms, sliding door options and more (per plan)

Sales Center:151 Honey Oak Lane, New Braunfels, TX 78130

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 210.898.2609.

About Century CommunitiesCentury Communities, Inc. (CCS) - Get Report is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

