Broward County Library Presents Free, Online Conference On Children's Literature

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents, educators, librarians, storytellers, authors and illustrators are invited to Broward County Library's 34th Annual Conference on Children's Literature, held online from 9AM to 5PM on Friday, September 24, 2021.

The 34 th Annual Conference on Children's Literature: "Embracing the Power of Story" is a free, daylong professional development opportunity open to anyone interested in literacy for youth.

This year's special guests are award-winning authors Kat Zhang, Kuniko Yamamoto and keynote speaker Salina Yoon. Participants will leave inspired and motivated to bring the power of story to the families and children they work with. Signed books by the featured guests will be raffle prizes.

There is no charge for attending the Conference on Children's Literature and preregistration is required. For additional information, contact the Community Engagement Youth Services Administration at YSA_CE@broward.org or 954-357-7470.

This program is presented through collaborations and partnerships with Broward County Library, Broward Reads Coalition, and Miami Book Fair. The 2021 Conference on Children's Literature is generously funded by the Broward Public Library Foundation, PNC Foundation and Children's Services Council of Broward.

About Broward County Libraries Broward County Libraries Division , named 2020 and 2015 Library of the Year by the Florida Library Association, was founded in 1974 and is the largest library system in Florida by square footage. Broward County Libraries Division provides convenient access to a full range of innovative and cost-effective services that satisfy the changing needs of the people of Broward County for information, education and recreation. Visit our website, Broward.org/Library , or follow Libraries on Facebook and Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broward-county-library-presents-free-online-conference-on-childrens-literature-301339794.html

SOURCE Broward County Libraries