Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Clinical Trial Global Market To 2026 - Impact Analysis Of COVID-19 On The Industry

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

DUBLIN, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Trial Market, Global Forecast Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends by Phases, Study Design, Region, Opportunity Company Overview, Revenue" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The clinical trial is a human medical study designed to test the safety and effectiveness of drugs, therapeutic products, and devices before they are ultimately launched in the market. Around the world, the market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing R&D investment in pharmaceutical, life science, and clinical research industries. Research centers and numerous organizations enhance clinical trials' productivity and effectiveness by advancing and managing clinical trials globally. According to our analysis, the Clinical Trials Market will reach the value of US$ 57.46 Billion by 2026.After preclinical development, the investigational new drug passes through clinical phases I, II, III, and IV during the clinical trial. These phases explain pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics profile and side effect, which may be harmful or beneficial, adverse impact, and post-marketing surveillance. Furthermore, as per our analysis, the market is anticipated to be dominated by Phase III, with Phase I expected to behold the fastest growth. Factors Driving the Clinical Trials Industry WorldwideThe significant factors propelling the market of the global clinical trials market are increasing new medical equipment demand and medicines among end-users, coupled with growing investment for research and development activities for the development of effective medications. Moreover, the increasing number of individuals suffering from chronic diseases and evolving circumstances & nature of certain types of chronic diseases are other factors anticipated to support the growth of the global clinical trials market to a significant extent. It expected that the Global Clinical Trials Market will expand, registering a CAGR of 14.13% during the forecast period, 2020-2026. By IndicationThe Oncology segment held the most considerable market presence in the clinical trials market in 2020. Clinical trials are acting as the key to making progress against cancer. Today, people live longer lives from successful cancer treatments that are the results of past clinical trials. Clinical trials have helped to find new ways to prevent and detect cancer. And have also improved the quality of life for people during and after treatment. According to the publisher, the Clinical Trials Market is valued at US$ 26.00 Billion in 2020. By Study Designs - Global Clinical Trial IndustryThe Interventional Design segment has the most prominent presence in the market. In addition, the Interventional Design in oncology is a rapidly growing sub-speciality that aims to develop new disease-modifying treatment options beyond conventional surgical and oncological therapies in several disease settings. The evidence for interventional oncology success dominated by single-arm study reporting technical success or clinical efficacy. Clinical Trial Regions North America is a conventional clinical trial region, and because of the legal, regulatory considerations, the clinical trial market shifted to developing nations. In the United States, the Clinical trials are funded and sponsored by the National Institute of Health (NIH), government agencies, academic groups, voluntary health organizations, and industry.The Asia-Pacific is emerging as a natural choice and ultimate destination for the clinical trial industry. Asia-Pacific has become the most preferred destination for global clinical trials because of significant cost advantage and other resource advantages combined with the unique benefits served by Asia Pacific's 3 'P's - Population, Patients, and Physicians. Numerous pharmaceutical organizations and clinical research firms have started extracting the vast potential of Asia-Pacific and conducting clinical trials in Asia-Pacific on a big scale.The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the following key players: ICON Plc, Wuxi AppTec, SGS SA, Syneos Health, and PRA Health Sciences Inc. Our research shows that there will be a notable increase in the efficiency and effectiveness of clinical trials in the coming years. Disruptions Caused Due to the Coronavirus Crisis:The COVID-19 pandemic has remarkably impacted the global market for clinical trials, as there has been a rising focus on developing new therapeutics or vaccines to curb or operate the disease. Also, COVID-19 has induced a slight shift in terms of the way clinical trials performed.Earlier, the global clinical trial space had been experiencing an increased interest in virtual/decentralized trials. The virtual/decentralized trials have also highlighted on conference agendas and magazine articles for a long time. Finally, with the COVID-19 outbreak, the trials have been forced to move to a virtual model to keep them on track during this pandemic situation.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Dynamics4.1 Growth Drivers4.2 Challenges 5. Global Clinical Trials Market 6. Market Share - Global Clinical Trials Analysis6.1 By Phases6.2 By Indication6.3 By Study Design6.4 By Region 7. Phases - Global Clinical Trials Market7.1 Phase 17.2 Phase 27.3 Phase 37.4 Phase 4 8. Indications - Global Clinical Trials Market8.1 Autoimmune/Inflammation8.2 Pain management8.3 Oncology8.4 CNS Condition8.5 Diabetes8.6 Obesity8.7 Cardiovascular8.8 Others 9. Study Designs - Global Clinical Trials Market9.1 Interventional9.2 Observational9.3 Expanded Access 10. By Region - Global Clinical Trials Market10.1 North America10.2 Europe10.3 Asia Pacific10.4 Latin America10.5 Middle East & Africa 11. Company Analysis11.1 ICON Plc11.1.1 Overview11.1.2 Recent Development & Strategies11.1.3 Financial Insight11.2 Wuxi AppTec11.2.1 Overview11.2.2 Recent Development & Strategies11.2.3 Financial Insight11.3 SGS SA11.3.1 Overview11.3.2 Recent Development & Strategies11.3.3 Financial Insight11.4 Syneos Health11.4.1 Overview11.4.2 Recent Development & Strategies11.4.3 Financial Insight11.5 PRA Health Sciences Inc11.5.1 Overview11.5.2 Recent Development & Strategies11.5.3 Financial Insight

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f6rq5k

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clinical-trial-global-market-to-2026---impact-analysis-of-covid-19-on-the-industry-301339618.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
37K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Market Research#Clinical Trials#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Indicationthe Oncology#Nih#The Asia Pacific#Asia Pacific#P S Population#Icon Plc#Sgs Sa#Syneos Health#Pra Health Sciences Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market (2021 To 2026) - Increasing Adoption Of Lithium-Ion Batteries In New Applications Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market by Materials (Active Anode Materials and Anode Binders), Battery Product (Cell and Battery Pack), End-Use (Automotive and Non-Automotive), and Region (Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

The Worldwide Contract Research Organization Services Industry Is Expected To Reach $86.5 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market by Type (Early phase, Clinical, Laboratory), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Infectious Disease), Molecule Type (Vaccine, CGT), End User (Pharma, Biopharma, Research Institute) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The contract research organization...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Nordic Nanovector Provides Update On PARADIGME, Its Phase 2b Pivotal Trial With Betalutin® In R/R Follicular Lymphoma

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV) provides an update on the timeline for PARADIGME, its ongoing pivotal Phase 2b trial of Betalutin ® ( 177Lu lilotomab satetraxetan) in 3 rd-line relapsed rituximab/anti-CD20 refractory follicular lymphoma (3L R/R FL). The Company, having reviewed the recent rate of patient recruitment in discussion with its clinical advisors and in light of the continuing impact from the COVID pandemic, now anticipates the preliminary three-month data readout from PARADIGME during the first half of 2022.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market To Grow By USD 1.64 Billion|Key Drivers And Market Forecasts|17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends, and Insights. Update: COVID-19 Impact" report has been added to Technavio's offering. Technavio has monitored the mobile power generation equipment rentals market in its latest market research report. The market is...
AdvocacyPosted by
TheStreet

Illumina Donates $1 Million In Sequencing Capabilities To Mumbai To Support Sequencing-Based COVID-19 Surveillance In India

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) - Get Report has donated $1 million in sequencing capabilities to the Molecular Diagnostic Reference Laboratory at Kasturba Hospital, in the Municipal Corporate of Greater Mumbai, to help expand SARS-CoV-2 sequencing capabilities in the region and support the broader genomic surveillance effort across India. Kasturba Hospital was the first hospital in Mumbai to begin sequencing SARS-CoV-2 this year and will examine how variants of the virus are being spread across India.
Industrymurphyshockeylaw.net

Melanoma Drugs Market By Therapy (Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy And Targeted Therapy) And Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast, 2020 – 2028

The Global Melanoma Drugs Market was accounted for USD 3.8 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 7.4 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 8.1% between 2021 and 2028. The global melanoma drugs market is majorly boosted by increasing cases of target disease everywhere on...
MarketsMedagadget.com

Nebulizer Market 2021-2027 | Global Share, Size, Industry Analysis, Covid-19 Impact, Key Growth Drivers Trends, Segments, Opportunity and Forecast

The Global Burden of Disease Study has found that around 251 million people in the world were affected by Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease or COPD in 2016. This will fuel demand for nebulizers, driving the global nebulizers market. The above information was shared by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Nebulizers Market Size”, Share and Global Trend By Product (Pneumatic Nebulizers, Ultrasonic Nebulizers, Mesh Nebulizers, Others), By End-User (Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Home Care Settings, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” A nebulizer is a medical device which helps to treat asthma by converting different drugs into vapours and later delivering it to the lungs. Not only asthma, but nebulization also helps in the treatment of other respiratory disorders such as cystic fibrosis.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Neuroendoscopy Devices Market 2021 Global Growth, Industry Analysis, Latest Trends, Covid-19 Impact, Healthcare sector and Forecast to 2026

Neuroendoscopy Devices Market Size | 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2028 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The Global “Neuroendoscopy Devices Market size” is anticipated to reach USD 204.4 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 7.12% by 2026. Neuroendoscopy Devices Industry is segmented By Product Type (Rigid Neuroendoscopes, Flexible Neuroendoscopes), By Application Type (Transnasal Neuroendoscopy, Intraventricular Neuroendoscopy, Transcranial Neuroendoscopy), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”
BusinessMedagadget.com

At a CAGR of 4.3%, Global Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market To Reach Valuation of US$ 472.5 MN By 2031

According to the report, the global orthopedic navigation systems market was valued at US$ 299.2 Mn in 2020. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2031. Orthopedic navigation systems are being developed with the goal of analyzing pre-, intra-, and/or postoperative data in many modalities and providing an augmented reality 3-D visualization environment to enhance surgical orthopedic operation clinical results.
Industrygetmarketreport.com

Clinical Decision Support System Market Covid-19 Impact In-Depth Industry Analysis 2027

Post thorough primary & secondary research on Clinical Decision Support System industry segments, competitive landscape, historical data, and Covid-19 impact, industry experts provide accurate forecasts for 20XX-20XX. The new research report on Clinical Decision Support System market intends to offer a competitive edge to enterprises prevailing in this industry vertical...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Clear Aligners Market Forecast To 2028 - COVID-19 Impact And Analysis

DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clear Aligners Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type [Polyurethane Plastic, Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol, and Poly-vinyl Chloride], Distribution Channels, and Age" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global clear aligners market is expected to reach US$...
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Impact of covid-19 on Mucosal Atomization Devices market Report to 2026 – Industry Demand Analysis and Current Trend

The research report on Mucosal Atomization Devices market comprises information regarding growth trends, challenges, market segmentations, remuneration scale, CAGR, COVID-19 impact over 2021-2026. The latest report on Mucosal Atomization Devices market offers granular analysis of this industry vertical with respect to the major growth drivers, opportunities and challenges pivotal to...
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Tri Methylol Propane Tri Acrylate (CAS 15625-89-5) Market 2021 Industry Outlook, Business Strategies and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2026

The latest research study on Global Tri Methylol Propane Tri Acrylate (CAS 15625-89-5) Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 added by MarketQuest.biz helps to understand the complete setup of the market. The report focuses on the size and framework of market sectors to understand the existing structure of several industries. Challenges faced by the industries and approaches adopted by them to overcome those threats have been included. This research report is helpful for both established businesses as well as start-ups in the global Tri Methylol Propane Tri Acrylate (CAS 15625-89-5) market. Researchers of this report provide a detailed investigation of the historical records, current statistics, and future predictions for the 2021 to 2026 time period.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

2021 Worldwide Decentralized Clinical Trial Insights - Impact Of COVID-19 On The Market

DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report presents post-COVID-19 growth opportunities and strategic imperatives for the global decentralized clinical trials (DCT) market, covering the market's maturity, key participants, adoption drivers and restraints, and recent mergers and acquisitions. It identifies initiatives by major global contract research organizations (CROs) toward DCT adoption; estimates growth patterns for the next 5 years based on detailed analyses of drug and biologics interventional trials, COVID-19-triggered adoption of DCT by sponsors and CROs to continue the disrupted trial operations; and the expected cost-benefit associated with the reduction in site-management burden. The analysis includes regional drivers and challenges of adoption based on select socio-economic and industry parameters.
Industrygetmarketreport.com

Feed Grade Ferrous Sulfate Market 2021- Global Industry Analysis by Trend, Size, Share, Competition, Growth, Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast till 2027

“Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Feed Grade Ferrous Sulfate Market. This report contains market size and forecasts of Feed Grade Ferrous Sulfate in global, including the following market information:, Global Feed Grade Ferrous Sulfate Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions), Global Feed Grade Ferrous Sulfate Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Kiloton), Global top five Feed Grade Ferrous Sulfate companies in 2020 (%)
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Surgical Lateral Epicondylitis Treatment Market 2021 Leading Players, Industry Updates, Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2026

Global Surgical Lateral Epicondylitis Treatment Market 2021 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 is the recent market research report published by MarketQuest.biz. The report provides definitive data concerning the market, size, commercialization aspects, and revenue forecast of the industry. This market report looks over the global Surgical Lateral Epicondylitis Treatment industry with respect to general market conditions. The report contemplates organization profiles for organization depiction, geological nearness, item portfolio, and ongoing advancements. The data and information included in this report aids business make data-driven decisions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy