Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

MDA And Partner Asia Pulp & Paper Sinar Mas Awarded Project Of The Year & Named Judges Choice By Environment Energy Leader Magazine

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

Partnership uses satellite imagery to monitor forest cover changes across APP's protected forest areas

BRAMPTON, ON, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly-expanding global space industry, is pleased to announce that the company and its partner Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas have obtained top honours named a 'Project of the Year' along with receiving the Judges Choice award by Environment + Energy Leader magazine.

The collaboration deployed MDA's RADARSAT-2 satellite Forest Alert Service (FAS) to track subtle forest disturbances down to a few trees, allowing APP to monitor and react to forest cover change resulting from natural causes, illegal logging or encroachment.

Since the start of the project in 2016, MDA has acquired satellite data every 24 days, assessed it for changes against historical imagery, and provided 'Alerts' to APP for verification and action, mitigating forest degradation. All 'Alert' data is published and publicly available on APP's 'Sustainability Dashboard' ( www.sustainability-dashboard.com/forest-monitoring).

Earlier this week, APP's Chief Sustainability Officer, Elim Sritaba, and MDA Vice President of GeoIntelligence, Dr. Minda Suchan, presented their work to address deforestation at the annual International Environment + Energy Leadership conference, attended by over 350 organizations in environmental sustainability, packaging, government and academia.

QUOTES

"MDA's commitment to advancing technologies is enabling ever-increasing diligence for environmental sustainability. Our partnership with APP has combined spaceborne radar imaging with land management responsibilities, which has resulted in APP adopting MDA's RADARSAT-2 satellite technology to provide a measureable benefit in Indonesian conservation forest management. MDA continues to be motivated to improve its world-leading technologies and capabilities that can be used to benefit the environment." - Minda Suchan, Vice President of Geointelligence, MDA

"APP is committed to long-term and impactful forest protection through our Forest Conservation Policy. Partnering with MDA has allowed us to deploy innovative technology solutions to help protect forests and ensure a safe and sustainable supply chain." - Elim Sritaba, Chief Sustainability Officer, APP

LINKS

www.mda.space www.asiapulppaper.com www.sustainability-dashboard.com/forest-monitoring www.environmentalleader.com

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/MDA_space Facebook: www.facebook.com/MDAspace LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/mdaspace YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/mdaspace Instagram: www.instagram.com/MDA_space

ABOUT MDA

Serving the world from its Canadian home and global offices, MDA (TSX:MDA) is an international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 50-year story of firsts on and above the Earth. With over 2,000 employees across Canada, the US and the UK, MDA is leading the charge towards viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more. With a track record of making space ambitions come true, MDA enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and in the stars.

ABOUT ASIA PULP & PAPER

Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) is a trade name for a group of pulp and paper manufacturing companies in Indonesia and China. APP is responsible for delivering quality products to meet the growing global demand for tissue, packaging and paper, with an annual combined pulp, paper, packaging product and converting capacity of over 20 million tons per annum. On any given day, APP's products find their way into the hands of consumers in various branded forms from all over the world. Ensuring supply chain integrity and commitment to the Sustainable Roadmap Vision 2020 are crucial to APP's operations.

ABOUT THE ENVIRONMENT + ENERGY LEADER AWARDS

For nearly a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award winners are truly buzz-worthy, and companies that sport a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge are known to be the best of the best. When other companies are seeking a sustainability or energy management solution, they know that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a significant group of products, vetted by experts, to peruse for help in making their decisions. Project of the Year Award winners are known to illustrate how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully help other companies improve the bottom line.

SOURCE MDA Ltd.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
37K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mda#Pulp And Paper#Energy Management#Mas#Partner Asia Pulp Paper#App#Cnw Mda Ltd#Judges Choice#Forest Alert Service#Fas#Alerts#Indonesian#Canadian#Geointelligence Pioneer#The Environment Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
China
Related
Industrypymnts.com

McCormick Boosts Sustainability Efforts With IFC, Citi Collaboration

International Finance Corp (IFC) is teaming up with McCormick & Company and Citi to advance social and environmental sustainability by offering financial incentives to suppliers. The initiative has already rolled out in Indonesia and Vietnam, and plans are in place to introduce the incentive program to more countries. It gives...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

The Worldwide Contract Research Organization Services Industry Is Expected To Reach $86.5 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market by Type (Early phase, Clinical, Laboratory), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Infectious Disease), Molecule Type (Vaccine, CGT), End User (Pharma, Biopharma, Research Institute) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The contract research organization...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

GES Acquires Aqwise In A Strategic Move To Form A Leading Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Technology Group

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GES, which operates in the desalination, water treatment and wastewater sector announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire Aqwise, which over the past decade has achieved its status as one of Israel's leading, rapidly-growing technology companies in the global water and wastewater treatment Sector.
ElectronicsBusiness Insider

Byrna Technologies Introduces its Revolutionary Byrna Eco-Kinetic Round

- the First Truly Environmentally Friendly .68 Caliber Non-Lethal Round. ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN) ("Byrna" or "the Company") today announced the introduction of its new .68 caliber projectile, the Byrna Eco-Kinetic round. The Eco-Kinetic round became available for pre-order on the Byrna website (www.byrna.com) starting on August 1.
WorldPosted by
TheStreet

Leadership, Innovation, Sustainability: Trina Solar Publishes Its 2019-2020 CSR Report

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar has recently published its 2019-20 report on corporate social responsibility. The report, covering two years, is highly comprehensive, prepared in line with the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards 2018 issued by the Global Sustainability Standards Board. It details the company's many practices and achievements in relation to CSR and sustainability, such as corporate governance, technology leadership, product innovation, green sustainable development, contributing to society and responding to COVID-19.
Engineeringsuasnews.com

Cranfield and industry partners win an award for airspace management project

Cranfield University has won an industry award for its research work in developing technology and safe operating procedures to enable drones to fly beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) in non-segregated airspace. Cranfield and the National Beyond visual line of sight Experimentation Corridor (NBEC) consortium – which includes Aveillant, Blue...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

MDA Awarded Next Contract for Flagship Canadarm3 Program

BRAMPTON, Ont. (MDA PTR) — MDA Ltd. (TSX:MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly-expanding global space industry, today announced that it has been awarded a $35.3 million [US $28.1 million] contract from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) for the design of the Gateway External Robotics Interfaces (GERI), a key component of Canadarm3 which will be installed on the international Lunar Gateway.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Schneider Electric Earns Top Project Of The Year Award From Environment Energy Leader For Supply Chain Initiative

Groundbreaking Gigaton PPA Program, developed in collaboration with Walmart, recognized as innovative approach to energy and environmental management. Renewable energy initiative provides education, aggregate PPAs to Walmart's US-based suppliers, 84 of whom have joined the program since its launch last year. MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric,...
WorldNewswise

Chula Projects Shortlisted in THE Award Asia 2021 for Leadership and Support for Students

Newswise — Two of Chulalongkorn University’s projects, “CU Enterprise Co., Ltd.” and “Ensuring All-round Student Well-being Through Innovations During the Covid-19 Pandemic”, have been internationally recognized and shortlisted for the “THE Award Asia 2021” in the categories of “Leadership and Management Team of the Year” and “Outstanding Support for Students”. Organised by THE World Universities Insights (Limited), THE Awards Asia is an international platform that highlights outstanding leadership and institutional performance of higher education across Asia. For this year, Chula became the university from Thailand with the most selected projects.
AgricultureTimes Union

LOLIWARE Inc. Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. LOLIWARE Inc., a leading seaweed-based, climate tech company replacing single-use plastics, today announced that their product, the LOLIWARE Straw, received a Top Product of the Year Award in the elite Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. The win is an indication that the program’s expert judges consider the LOLIWARE Straw a top example of the exemplary work being done today in the fields of energy and environmental management, especially when it pertains to bioplastics and biopolymers.
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Energy Recovery Bags Project Awards Worth $6M In Asia

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has received contract awards totaling over $6 million for its PX Pressure Exchanger (PX) energy recovery devices, and related equipment and services to multiple seawaters reverse osmosis desalination facilities in Asia. Energy Recovery estimates that the PXs supplied to these facilities will prevent more than 126,000...
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

Energy Focus Wins “Top Product of the Year” Award for EnFocus™ Suncycle™ Human-Centric Lighting Platform from Environment + Energy Leader

SOLON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2021-- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in sustainable and human-centric lighting (“HCL”) technologies and developer of advanced UV-C disinfection products, has been named a 2021Environment + Energy Leader award winner, receiving a “Top Product of the Year” Award for the upcoming Suncycle TM, autonomous HCL system controlled by the EnFocus™ platform. The win is a validation of innovation and potential impact of Suncycle™ from the program’s expert judges that consider the EnFocus™ HCL platform a top example of breakthrough work in energy and environmental management. This is the second consecutive year that Energy Focus has received this elite award for its EnFocus™ lighting control platform.

Comments / 0

Community Policy