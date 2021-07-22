Lighting Up The Community: UEI College Expands Electrician Technician Program In Response To Urgent Need

Cancel
PHOENIX, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly every element of American society is dependent upon reliable electrical service. A recent study revealed a critical need to train and employ more than 250,000 skilled electrical workers to keep pace with energy demand over the next decade. The study, conducted by Klein Tools and the Accelerate Group, found that this demand is in response to the growing need to deploy millions of electric vehicle charging stations, infuse rapid acceleration of renewable energy development, and implement new building systems to meet clean energy standards. That is on top of the existing need for skilled electrical technicians as home and business construction continues to grow; the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects an 8 percent growth for electricians through the year 2029, a rate much faster than average for all occupations. A March 2021 survey shows both residential and commercial contractors in Arizona have been struggling to find skilled workers to fulfill existing contracts and start new ones, according to the Arizona Registrar of Contractors.

UEI College is working to meet this growing demand in the Valley by launching a new Electrician Technician program at its Phoenix campus, and including the program at the college's additional new campus opening in Mesa on July 28. Applications are now being accepted for the program at both campus locations.

"UEI College's electrician technician program is a timely answer to a critical need," said Robyn Burrell, Director of Curriculum and Academic Services. "The program gets committed students up to speed, following an industry-recognized, hands-on curriculum that focuses on the skills that matter most to employers. In as few as 10 months, students will develop the skills and get the tools needed to work effectively in the electrician field," Burrell said.

The Electrician Technician training program prepares students for an entry-level job in the residential, commercial, or industrial fields.

"At the completion of the program, students should be trained and confident, ready to tackle whatever challenges come their way," Burrell added.

The program is designed to provide students with the necessary training they'll need as quickly as possible with career-focused courses that are personalized, hands-on, and tailored to the skills that employers look for most.

The training in UEI College's electrician technician program teaches students the key techniques, problem-solving skills, and tools needed for the field. Students will receive practical, hands-on experience in lab environments and gain valuable experience through hands-on simulations featuring wiring simulation stations. UEI College also offers comprehensive career and job placement services to all graduates, assisting them in finding employment in their field of study as they prepare to graduate.

"At UEI College, it is our goal to ensure students feel prepared, confident, and comfortable in their new skill set once you complete the program. Our Career Services Department is ready to answer any questions students may have. We support students in their job search by providing students with additional services that include resume preparation, mock interviews, and job assistance," said Joan Yourstone, Vice President of Career Services.

The electrician technician program at UEI College prepares students for entry-level positions, such as electricians and security and fire alarm systems installers. With a career in this field, students can work for electric utility companies, electrical material sales, electrical contractors, warehouses, building maintenance, installation, and electrical part houses.

About UEI CollegeFounded in 1982, UEI College is an employee-owned, accredited institution that provides students with post-secondary career education programs in high-demand verticals such as healthcare, trades, business, and criminal justice. Each of the hands-on training programs offered are designed to provide students with the skills, knowledge, and training they need to be successful in their futures. Programs are tailored to meet the needs of students and focus on smaller classes to ensure each student can learn and get the attention they need. Students can train for entry-level careers and start building their future in as few as 10 months at campus locations throughout Arizona and California. For more information visit www.uei.edu.

Contact: Joseph Cockrell 949.812.7749 315007@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lighting-up-the-community-uei-college-expands-electrician-technician-program-in-response-to-urgent-need-301339790.html

SOURCE UEI College

