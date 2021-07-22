Cancel
Neal R. Stoll Recognized For Excellence In Law

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neal R. Stoll is a distinguished biographee of Marquis Who's Who. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are chosen from among a pool of the most prominent professionals and are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Mr. Stoll attended The Pennsylvania State University with the intention of becoming a college professor. However, he eventually found out that opportunities to teach at the college level were extremely sparse during the early 1970s. His college adviser suggested that he pursue a law degree due to the plethora of career options it would present. After obtaining a Bachelor of Arts, with Honors and distinction, from Penn State in 1970, Mr. Stoll heeded his college adviser's life-altering suggestion and earned a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Fordham University School of Law three years later.

Mr. Stoll was subsequently recruited as a law associate by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Affiliates. Throughout the following eight years, he flourished while developing an expertise in antitrust law under the mentorship of Stephen Axinn. He observed Mr. Axinn's interactions with clients very closely, and assisted him with a large criminal antitrust case that lasted well over a year. During this period, Mr. Stoll also learned the importance of legal ethics and vowed to follow in the footsteps of Mr. Axinn, his ethical mentor.

In January 1981, Mr. Stoll became a partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher and Flom LLP and Affiliates. As one of the firm's premier antitrust lawyers, he played a pivotal role in a myriad of high-profile cases such as the merger between Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. and Time Warner, Inc. in 1996. A number of years prior, he had represented Daimler-Benz AG, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz, when Daimler acquired a major U.S. truck manufacturer, Freightliner Corporation.

Mr. Stoll also frequently litigated against merger challenges brought by the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, and states Attorneys General. He is particularly proud to have amassed a nearly perfect record when opposing the governments' attempts to block his clients' proposed acquisitions. Mr. Stoll represented the Gillette Company when it acquired Parker Penn, and the Rank Organisation in its acquisition of the Deluxe motion picture laboratory from 20 th Century Fox. When he retired from practicing law in December 2017, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher and Flom LLP and Affiliates had successfully established a reputation as one of the premier antitrust law firms in the U.S.

Throughout his remarkable career, Mr. Stoll has been honored with a number of accolades such as the 2001 Penn State Liberal Arts Graduate Achievement Award. For 11 consecutive years, he was selected for the Top New York Lawyer Award. As a proud alumnus of the Pennsylvania State University, Mr. Stoll and his wife created the Linda G. Stoll and Neal Richard Stoll Scholarship in the late 1980s. The scholarship is awarded to students who exceed the university's standards for acceptance.

Mr. Stoll attributes his success to his two primary mentors: Stephen Axinn, a Skadden partner, and Professor Robert Greene, his adviser at Penn State. Since his father passed away when he was just 12 years old, Professor Greene became a father figure for Mr. Stoll and provided crucial guidance during his undergraduate studies. Thanks to his trust in his adviser's judgement, he believed Professor Greene when he told him that he would succeed as a lawyer and gradually gained the confidence to pursue a completely new field.

