Western Union Announces $0.235 Quarterly Dividend

The Western Union Company (WU) - Get Report, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.235 per common share, payable September 30, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2021.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (WU) - Get Report is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union's platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect businesses, financial institutions, governments, and consumers through one of the world's widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and over half a million retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

