Concert to benefit Indigenous-led land return in the Northeast

BETHLEHEM — The Bethlehem Land Trust recently established a “Literary Trail” at their Bellamy-Ferriday Preserve on Main Street North in Bethlehem. The first story will appear on the trail beginning Aug. 1. People will be able to read a short story as they walk the trails at the preserve. There are 12 points along the trails and each stop will have a portion of the story appearing at that marker. The story is broken up into 12 segments so that walkers will need to follow the complete trail to read the story, according to the land trust.