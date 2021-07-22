Concert to benefit Indigenous-led land return in the Northeast
On Saturday, July 24, folk band Lula Wiles will perform at Knoll Farm, Fayston in a concert to benefit indigenous-led land return in the Northeast. The event is organized by First Light, a Maine-based organization that is dedicated to expanding native land access and stewardship. 100% of ticket proceeds will go to Native-led organizations working to restore Wabanaki and Abenaki lands, including Bomazeen Land Trust, Native Land Conservancy, Northeast Farmers of Color Land Trust, and the Wabanaki Commission on Land and Stewardship.www.valleyreporter.com
