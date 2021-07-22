Cancel
Concert to benefit Indigenous-led land return in the Northeast

By The Village
The Valley Reporter
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, July 24, folk band Lula Wiles will perform at Knoll Farm, Fayston in a concert to benefit indigenous-led land return in the Northeast. The event is organized by First Light, a Maine-based organization that is dedicated to expanding native land access and stewardship. 100% of ticket proceeds will go to Native-led organizations working to restore Wabanaki and Abenaki lands, including Bomazeen Land Trust, Native Land Conservancy, Northeast Farmers of Color Land Trust, and the Wabanaki Commission on Land and Stewardship.

