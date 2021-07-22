Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

HBO, HBO Max notch 47 million domestic subscribers

By Meg James, Los Angeles Times
tribuneledgernews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO and streaming service HBO Max now reach 47 million domestic customers. Telecommunications giant AT&T disclosed the number Thursday, saying its HBO premium cable channel and HBO Max unit had gained 2.8 million domestic subscribers during the second quarter — showing steady growth in an increasingly crowded streaming market. The...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kilar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Cnn#Directv#Television Channel#At T#Warnermedia#Hulu#Turner#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
News Break
Netflix
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Comcast's Peacock Just Dealt a Blow to HBO Max and Netflix

Peacock signed a deal to license Universal Studio's films starting in 2022. HBO Max and Netflix previously licensed those films, and one may not have suitable replacements. As home entertainment distribution becomes more fragmented, two companies stand out. Peacock and Universal Studios recently signed a deal to license Universal films...
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

The Best TV Shows and Movies on HBO and HBO Max in August

July may be America's birthday month, but August is when America is getting all of its gifts from HBO and HBO Max. Among HBO's new releases in August is the presidential docuseries Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union (Aug. 3), looking back on one of our greatest (your opinion may vary) presidents. Then for a look at that American work ethic, check out Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump (Aug. 2), a humorous docuseries about a news station in Nevada. America's team, the Dallas Cowboys, kicks off a new season of Hard Knocks (Aug. 10), and the big movie release of the month is The Suicide Squad (Aug. 5), which has a big American flag in its trailer so it must be saying something about our dear old country.
BusinessPosted by
BGR.com

Apple is offering HBO Max discounts to certain customers

Late last week, HBO finally axed the HBO channel via Apple TV Channels. As it stands now, any HBO subscribers who previously accessed the service via Apple TV Channels now have no access to any HBO content. Naturally, some existing HBO subscribers are a bit miffed. The good news, though, is that Apple is taking measures to placate HBO subscribers in the form of refunds and discounts on an HBO Max subscription. Today’s Top Deal Super-popular TP-Link Kasa mini Alexa smart plugs just hit a new all-time low price of $6 each! Price: $23.99 You Save: $3.00 (11%) Buy Now What HBO Max offers Before the arrival of...
TV & VideosDecider

Is ‘The Green Knight’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

The Green Knight stars Dev Patel as Gawain, the youngest knight in his uncle King Arthur’s court. Directed by David Lowery, this film’s telling of Gawain’s story also stars Alicia Vikander, Erin Kellyman, and Ralph Ineson in the titular role as The Green Knight who shows up one winter’s eve to test Gawain’s skill and bravery by issuing an eerie challenge to the knights of the court: Show your strength by beheading the towering Green Knight with an axe.
TV SeriesPosted by
94.5 PST

Everything New on HBO Max in August 2021

Two of Warner Bros.‘ big summer movies premieres on HBO Max in August. In The Suicide Squad, James Gunn reinvents the DC Comics super-villain team with a mostly new cast (including Idris Elba and John Cena) and a new attitude. A few weeks later, Lisa Joy, the co-creator of Westworld, makes her feature directorial debut with Reminiscence, a futuristic noir about Hugh Jackman as a guy in world where technology always people to relive their old memories.
TV SeriesAdWeek

HBO Max Lets Snapchatters Sample Original Shows

HBO Max is offering up free episodes of some of its original programming on Snapchat as another way to win over younger viewers and get them talking about the streaming service’s shows. Kelsey Sutton. Kelsey Sutton is the streaming editor at Adweek, where she covers the business of streaming television.
BusinessMacdaily News

Apple refunds HBO subscribers and offers HBO Max discount

Apple on Thursday offered customers a refund for any unused portion of their subscription and a discount for HBO Max, following HBO’s removal of HBO’s Apple TV Channel. HBO officially shuttered its Apple TV Channels for all users [on Thursday], urging existing subscribers to migrate to its standalone HBO Max app. Apple subsequently informed users of the situation and began to issue refunds.
TV & VideosComicBook

HBO Max Offering Free Episodes On Snapchat

HBO Max is partnering with Snapchat to bring free episodes of their shows to the social media platform. If you’re not using Snap as much, the app has introduced Snap Mini, which allows users to watch episodes along with their friends. Warner Bros. becomes the first major streaming outfit to take a plunge into this space on Snap. (Other places have tried to make watching along with a movie during the pandemic as well.) It will be interesting to see if HBO Max viewers make use of the app in big numbers. The allure of free episodes and watching with your followers could lead to some wild moments on Snapchat. For them, the decision is a no-brainer as all social media companies look for ways to increase eyeballs on their service. It’s curious that Twitter, TikTok, or Facebook haven’t made an effort to build out something similar with studios. For now, if you want to watch the Gossip Girl reboot or any number of other HBO series, you can head over to Snap and see what all the fuss is about.
TV & Videostvtechnology.com

HBO Max and HBO Subs Hit 67.5 Million Worldwide

DALLAS, Texas—AT&T’s second quarter results showed faster than expected growth for HBO Max and HBO subscribers, with U.S. subs jumping by 10.7 million over the last year and global subs climbing by 12 million to 67.5 million at the end of the second quarter. In announcing the results John Stankey,...
TV & VideosMac Observer

HBO Shuts Down Apple TV Channel, Forcing Move to HBO Max

HBO shut down its Apple TV channel on Thursday, meaning users have to move to HBO Max. However, MacRumors reported that there are also login issues. Simultaneously, as HBO shuts down its ‌Apple TV‌ channel, several users are reporting across social media that HBO has removed the ability within its HBO Max app to sign in with an Apple ID account. Users who were previously signed up to HBO via the ‌Apple TV‌ channel had done so through their ‌Apple ID‌. Now, with the channel shut down and the ability to sign in with an ‌Apple ID‌ missing, some users are locked out from their accounts until further notice.
TV & Videosmetaflix.com

Warner Bros. Officially Becomes HBO Max Machine

It finally happened. Even “Space Jam: A New Legacy” predicted it; clearly, Warner Bros. and HBO Max have no sense of irony at all. WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar has announced the future of Warner Bros. in 2022. The nearly 100-year-old company will produce 10 new films for HBO Max next year. While the day-and-date releases riddling this year seem to have gone away, clearly the company doesn’t plan on ending its relationship with the streaming service. Don’t forget; Warner Bros. is still owned by a phone company.
Moviesbaltimorenews.net

Watch The Suicide Squad 2 Full Movie on HBO Max and Amazon Prime

Ready to catch up with the world's best super-villains? Outrageous laughter and gleeful mayhem ensue as Harley Quinn (Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) and King Shark (Sylvester Stallone) embark on a do-or-die mission to destroy a bioweapons factory run by evil genius the Thinker (Peter Capaldi). The...
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

HBO Max adds 2.4m subs

HBO Max gained 2.4 million new subscribers in the US during Q1. The streamer had 12.1 million subs by the end of June, compared with 9.7 million at the end of March. This does not include people who have access to the WarnerMedia-owned service for free through their cable subscription.
TV & Videostvtechnology.com

Dish Finally Adds HBO Max

ENGLEWOOD, Co.—Dish Network and WarnerMedia have ended a lengthy three year carriage dispute that will allow subscribers to access the HBO Max streaming service and will restore HBO and Cinemax to Dish TV’s channel line-up. Dish is the last of the major operators to add HBO Max. HBO has not been available on Dish since 2018.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

HBO Max Launching 10 WB Films In 2022

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar has confirmed that Warner Bros. Pictures is set to produce ten movies next year exclusively for the HBO Max service in an effort to drive subscriber growth. Talking with analysts on an AT&T earnings call, the studio still very much intends to release tentpoles at cinemas...
TV Seriestrendingetc.com

What’s New on HBO and HBO Max – August 2021

August is a good month for HBO subscribers. It brings us Titans Season 3, The Hype, FBoy Island, Season 2 of The Other Two, Suicide Squad. Here’s the full list of Movies & TV Series coming to HBO and HBO Max in August 2021. Full List of What’s New on...
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

HBO Max’s “Dune” Series Sets Showrunner

Diane Ademu-John (“The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “Empire”) has been set as writer, showrunner, and executive producer of “Dune: The Sisterhood” television series at HBO Max. Jon Spaihts had previously been attached to run the series, but stepped down in late 2019 to focus on writing the script for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy