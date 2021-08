CU Boulder Chancellor Philip DiStefano today named Katy Herbert Kotlarczyk vice chancellor for advancement, effective Aug. 23. “I am thrilled to have Katy join us at CU Boulder in this top fundraising role, especially now as we begin to move beyond the pandemic and look forward to meeting new goals for investing in our students and faculty and in our teaching and research mission,” said DiStefano. “Katy brings an incredible amount of experience as a leader in higher education fundraising, and her ability to develop a strong team of advancement and alumni professionals as well as other philanthropists is outstanding.”