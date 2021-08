Bright Eyes began their first tour in ten years (which got rescheduled from 2020 because of COVID) earlier this week, and on Wednesday night (7/28) they stopped in New Haven, CT for a show at Westville Music Bowl. The tour is in support of their very good, maximalist 2020 reunion album, Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was, and like on the album, they're joined by a string section for this run of shows. In addition to the new songs -- which on Wednesday night included "Dance and Sing," "Pan and Broom," "One and Done," and "Comet Song" -- they played plenty of older favorites from throughout their discography during their set.