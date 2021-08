Lynnda Iles died Jan. 9, 2021; she was born April 7, 1947, in Portland, Ore. A celebration of life will take place at Divots at Indian Creek Golf Course on Sunday, Aug. 29 from 1-4 p.m. Contact Carol Annala, 541-490-5099 or carol@donnunamaker.com for more information. To plant a tree in...