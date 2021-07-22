Honeywell (HON) Option Traders Prepare for Reversal
Optimistic investors have bid up the share prices of Honeywell International Inc. (HON) ahead of its fiscal second quarter earnings announcement. With a growing number of out-of-the-money put options in the open interest, it appears that option traders are positioned to anticipate a negative move. The unusual option trading may create a strong downward trend in the price action of HON if the company delivers a negative earnings surprise.www.investopedia.com
