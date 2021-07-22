Honeywell (HON) Option Traders Prepare for Reversal

Investors of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) have expressed pessimism ahead of the company's fiscal second quarter earnings announcement by selling down the share price. It should be noted that ATVI's share price has fallen due to Activision Blizzard employees protesting the company's handling of sexual harassment and discrimination charges. Regardless, at first glance, it appears that option traders are predicting a positive move, as there are a rising number of call options in the open interest. This unusual option volume has the potential to create strong downward pressure on the share price if ATVI delivers a negative earnings surprise.