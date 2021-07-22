Cancel
Honeywell (HON) Option Traders Prepare for Reversal

By Gordon Scott
Investopedia
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOptimistic investors have bid up the share prices of Honeywell International Inc. (HON) ahead of its fiscal second quarter earnings announcement. With a growing number of out-of-the-money put options in the open interest, it appears that option traders are positioned to anticipate a negative move. The unusual option trading may create a strong downward trend in the price action of HON if the company delivers a negative earnings surprise.

