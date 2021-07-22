Brabus 800 GLE 63 S Coupe is a Proper Urus Rival

If you've got a Ferrari, chances are that you're pretty impressed by the performance, the aural drama, and the aesthetics of the supercar in your garage, but if you want something more, your default choice for aftermarket tuning will almost certainly be Novitec. The company has done work on McLarens and even Teslas, but Ferrari is its forte. Recently, the tuner revealed a hardcore version of the F8 Tributo, and now that is being followed up by a very special version of the Ferrari 812 GTS. With the N-Largo label tacked onto the end of the car's name, the German tuner has turned the V12 roadster into an absolute monster.