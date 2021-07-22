Cancel
Brabus 800 GLE 63 S Coupe is a Proper Urus Rival

By GTspirit Team
gtspirit.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter working on the SUV variant, Brabus has now revealed a Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe fitted with their 800 package. The engine now develops 800hp and 1000nm of torque, the Urus rival will do 0-100km/h in just 3.4s before achieving a top speed of 280km/h. This is the latest car from the Brabus ‘supercars’ family.

