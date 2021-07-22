Cancel
Willacy County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Willacy by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Willacy SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN KENEDY NORTHEASTERN HIDALGO...SOUTHEASTERN BROOKS AND NORTHWESTERN WILLACY COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM CDT At 103 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rudolph, or 10 miles north of Raymondville, moving north at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Armstrong, Norias, Yturria, U S 77 Border Patrol Station, Rudolph and Armstrong Ranch Airport.

alerts.weather.gov

Kenedy, TX
Willacy County, TX
Raymondville, TX
