Houston, TX

Big Changes at Four Well-Loved Houston Restaurants

By Staci Davis
houstonfoodfinder.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly has been a rough month for some classic Houston establishments, but it’s also been a time of second chances. The second oldest Tex-Mex restaurant in the Bayou City announced it was closing, but hope is on the horizon. Earlier this month, members of two of Houston’s most prestigious restaurant families announced they were closing their restaurant but looking for a new location. A chef with over 40 years of experienced opened a new eatery in his old stomping grounds. And hopefully, a Vietnamese favorite will enjoy a similar rebirth after it closed this July.

