Henrico County, VA

Reynolds Community College partners with Toyota for new facility

By Anna Bryson
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 12 days ago
Officials break ground on a new automotive facility at Reynolds Community College’s Parham Road Campus. The facility is set to open next year. (Anna Bryson/ Henrico Citizen)

Reynolds Community College is now one of 38 schools in the U.S. to partner with Toyota Motor to create programming in an effort to address the automobile technician shortage crisis.

College administrators and Henrico County officials broke ground July 22 on the site at Reynolds’ Parham Road Campus where an automotive facility is set to open next year.

“This is the day we’ve been working towards for two years,” said Reynolds President Paula Pando. “One of the top recommendations in this two year journey with our automotive partners was about making sure that our program was centrally located so that people could easily access it.”

The automotive facility will be built at Reynolds’ campus at 1651 E Parham Road in Henrico, which is one of school’s four campuses in the greater Richmond area.

Toyota has been concerned about the automotive technician shortage, and this partnership is one way to grow the trade and combat the deficit, said Joe Myers, the technician development manager at Toyota.

“When students go through a two year program, they’re not looking for a job sweeping floors, they’re not looking for a job changing oil — they’re looking to advance their career,” Myers said. “We’re stepping up, we’re putting money into this program, we’re putting vehicles into this program. The college has made a commitment here.”

Students from Henrico County Public Schools’ Career and Technical Education program often feed into Reynolds’ automotive program. HCPS has been partnered with Reynolds for a couple decades now, but in the past four or five years, the district has started to focus more on giving students a direct pathway, said Mac Beaton, director of CTE at HCPS.

“We get them started, but there’s got to be a place for them to go,” Beaton told the Citizen. “This is awesome because we’re giving the basics, then this will take them to that next level, which will put them in a career pathway.”

