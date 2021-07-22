ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Russ Gershon

bmsmusic.org
 2021-07-22

Cover picture for the articleI love all kinds of music. I’m open to exploring with my students, calibrating our ensembles to their abilities and interests, while also teaching them about genres and artists they may be unfamiliar with. Music is a form of communication, between the musicians, and between the musicians and audiences, so incorporating...

www.bmsmusic.org

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Paul McCartney says his parents were “the original inspiration” for his Beatles and solo music

He said that although there had been “so many” influences on his songwriting, his parents had the largest impact. Speaking at an exhibition of memorabilia from his own collection at the British Library in London via BBC News, in connection with his career-spanning biography, The Lyrics, he said: “Thinking about songs that I’ve written at every stage of my career, I came to realise that my parents, Jim and Mary McCartney, were the original inspiration for so much that I’ve written.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
Variety

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Get Another Rise Out of Their Long-Interrupted Collaboration With ‘Raise the Roof’

It was supposed to be a lark, the joint album by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, and certainly not a cash-in or an awards play. So the first big surprise about “Raising Sand” — the 2007 collaborative effort by the erstwhile Led Zeppelin frontman and the bluegrass-turned-pop singer and violinist — was that it got made at all. The second was that such a seemingly niche project, delicately crafted with roots-virtuoso producer T Bone Burnett, not only went platinum but was honored with six Grammys — including two of the top categories, album of the year and record of the year. If...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ACE FREHLEY Is Working On 'Some Heavy Songs'

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley says that he has collaborated with his longtime friend Peppy Castro on "some heavy songs." Peppy reportedly taught Frehley how to play guitar and previously collaborated with KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons as a songwriter and performed on Frehley's and KISS frontman Paul Stanley's solo records.
MUSIC
CBS Sacramento

Journey Sets April 2022 Date At Golden 1 Center In Sacramento For New Tour

SACRAMENTO (CBS133) — Journey is going back on tour next year – and Sacramento will be one of the stops. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers announced their “Freedom Tour 2022” on Monday. It will accompany their new album, also named “Freedom,” which is set to drop next year. A total of 40 cities are on the tour list so far. Sacramento has a date with Journey on April 1 at the Golden 1 Center. Tickets for the show go on sale Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. Billy Idol is set to be the opening act.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mulatu Astatke
Person
David Bowie
Person
Cab Calloway
Person
Rickie Lee Jones
Person
Marvin Gaye
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Neil Young Writes ‘After the Gold Rush’ for a Lost Dean Stockwell Movie

When news of Dean Stockwell’s death hit last week, much of the coverage centered around his career as a child star in the Forties when he acted alongside Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly, his role as the holographic advisor Al on the cult time-travel show Quantum Leap, and his work in movies like Married to the Mob and Blue Velvet. But he was also a part of the late Sixties–early Seventies Topanga Canyon art scene where he palled around with Russ Tamblyn, Dennis Hopper, George Herms, Wallace Berman, and Neil Young. He basically walked away from his acting career at this time...
MOVIES
wvli927.com

Robert Plant Calls ‘Stairway To Heaven’ A Remarkable Milestone For Him

With the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's untitled fourth album, better known as Led Zeppelin IV, inching up next month, frontman Robert Plant looked back at the album — both his work on it and what it's come to mean over the decades. Plant, who's always shied away from delving...
MUSIC
Vibe

Tina Turner Sues Longtime Impersonator, Ruling Could Potentially Be A “Big Problem” For Industry

On Oct. 6, it was reported that Tina Turner sold her name, likeness, image, and entire catalog to BMG as her final farewell to the music industry. The acquisition came as a surprise to fans, despite the “Proud Mary” singer announcing that she was done with the music business during promotion for her documentary, TINA.  However, according to a Nov. 9 report, Turner may have one final say on how her “likeness” is being used. Dorothea “Coco” Fletcher—who’s been impersonating Turner for nearly 20 years—is being sued by the singer over her unofficial tribute show based in Germany, entitled Simply The Best. Turner’s...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Berklee School Of Music#Classical Music#Monterey Jazz Festival#Lasell College#New England Conservatory#Wichita State#African#Whrb Fm#Decoders#The Mudd Club#The Either Orchestra#Lincoln Center#The E O#Ethiopian#Latin#Puerto Rican#Medeski Martin Wood#Bms#Accurate Records
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Black, Lead Singer of Rock Group Jay and the Americans, Dies at 82

Jay Black, lead singer of rock group Jay and the Americans, has died from complications due to pneumonia, his family announced on Saturday. He was 82. Born in Brooklyn and originally named David Blatt, Black changed his name upon joining Jay and the Americans, in which he replaced Jay Traynor. The band’s albums include Come a Little Bit Closer and Sands of Time. Among the group’s 21 charting hits were “Only In America,” “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” “This Magic Moment,” and “Walkin’ In The Rain.” Fans would call Black “The Voice” because of his impressive vocal range. The band, which...
CELEBRITIES
940wfaw.com

Halestorm To Stream 2021 Concert Next Month

Halestorm have announced a one-night-only streaming concert on December 23rd called “Happy Hale-i-Days.” The concert was filmed in September at the Brown County Music Center in Nashville, Indiana. Tickets will be available on Friday (November 5th) at Mandolin.com. Halestorm is set to release a new album next year, having already...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
MUSIC
CBS Boston

When Are Rudolph & Frosty On TV? Here’s The 2021 CBS Holiday Special Schedule

BOSTON (CBS) — The holidays are upon us – and ’tis the season for festive TV programs that the whole family can enjoy. CBS has just released its schedule of original movies and specials. There’s familiar favorites “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman” on the calendar — plus new concert specials featuring Adele, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett. Take a look at the full schedule set to air on WBZ-TV below. Many will also be available to watch on Paramount+ Sunday, November 14, 2021 Adele One Night Only 8:30 p.m. ***** Monday, November 22, 2021 Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer 8 p.m. ***** Thursday, November 25, 2021 Thanksgiving Day Parade 9 a.m. ***** Friday,...
BOSTON, MA
TheConversationAU

Paul McCartney's The Lyrics: an extraordinary life in song

Review: Paul McCartney, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, ed. Paul Muldoon, Allen Lane, 2021. The Lyrics recounts Paul McCartney’s life and art through the “prism of his songs”. Despite its apparently unambiguous title, The Lyrics is not an exhaustive collection of the words to songs written or co-written by McCartney over his 60-year career. Rather, it brings together, across two volumes, 154 songs, some of which are universally known, and some of which are minor and/or off the beaten track of McCartney’s discography. As well as reproducing the texts of these songs, The Lyrics includes commentaries by their author. These...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy