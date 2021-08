Who won the Head of Household Competition in the Big Brother 23 house tonight? The answer came at the end of the episode. Going into the hour, it did feel like there were a lot of people super-invested in trying to seize power. The Kings should be worried since they are the only four-person team left in the game. The three eligible to play tonight will more than likely try; meanwhile, we think that the Aces are somewhat incentivized. Hannah in particular has seen her name bandied about, and we think that the Jokers want to find themselves in a better spot in the house. This is really the first week in a while where there is some sort of relative ambiguity, and there is a little excitement with that.