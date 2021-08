Did you know that a Black baby born in Southeast Raleigh is less likely to see their first birthday compared to a white baby?. The Best Baby Zone brings together Southeast Raleigh residents, businesses and local organizations to build on existing community assets to guarantee all children born in this area have the best chance at life. The Best Baby Zone is a national initiative that is a place-based, multi-sector and community-driven effort to reduce racial inequities in infant mortality and birth outcomes by bringing community residents and community partners together to promote health equity. The Best Baby Zone is not just about babies! It is about creating a healthy community where everyone can grow and thrive.