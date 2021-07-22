Dead Space remake is real – and exclusive to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC

EA has revealed a new Dead Space Remake that will be out on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. This was shown with a short trailer. The Dead Space franchise stopped after the failure of the third and final part of the trilogy. It was developed by Visceral Games, which was later shut down by EA. While the first two Dead Space games were a massive success for the company, the third one ended up being a critical and commercial failure that put a dent over its successor.