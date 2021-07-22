Cancel
Video Games

Dead Space remake is real – and exclusive to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC

By Adam Vjestica
TechRadar
TechRadar
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In space, no-one can hear you scream, but the Dead Space remake announcement will have certainly caused a few fans to let out a few shrill, Necromorph-like screeches of joy. Developed exclusively for the next-generation of consoles, Dead Space returns as a full remake, completely built from the ground up using the Frostbite game engine. Players can expect heightened levels of immersion, heart stopping horror and a number of improvements to the 2008 original.

TechRadar

TechRadar

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

