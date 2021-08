A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 51.33 ($0.67).