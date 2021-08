Beginning around 12:00 pm on Thursday, July 22, the internet and phone systems in District 58 facilities will be down in order to upgrade our system. These systems are anticipated to return to normal by the end of the day on Friday, July 23. This planned outage is needed so that we are able to relocate equipment within District 58 facilities. We anticipate that this will have minimal impact for our families, but please be aware that most offices and staff members will be unavailable to reach by phone or leave a voicemail during this outage. Staff members will still receive emails, however, there may be delays in responding to messages during this period.