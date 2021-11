The Archbold wrestling team has a packed roster this season and they hope to make the most of it. “Our numbers are good with 38 wrestlers signed up, 7 of those have competed at the district tournament,” said head coach Brian Becher of his team. “A good playoff run in football is always a great thing as it creates a winning attitude, and it allows more time for the coaches to focus on the wrestlers that are not still playing football.”

