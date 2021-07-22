Trust Powers to the Rescue
Exercising common trust powers may help minimize income taxes, revise outdated planning, manage trust assets on a more tax-efficient basis or capture unused transfer tax exemptions. These ordinary heroes include: (1) grantor swap power, (2) appointment of spousal lifetime access trust (SLAT) assets to grantor-spouse, (3) allocation and use of unused generation-skipping transfer (GST) tax exemptions, (4) the 65-day rule for distributions, and (5) honorable mentions such as springing the.www.wealthmanagement.com
Comments / 0