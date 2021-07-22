Trust Powers to the Rescue

When someone makes an investment, they’re obviously hoping that it ends up making them money. Otherwise, there would be no point to the investment. If you do increase your net worth through investments, though, you’ll likely have to pay taxes to your state and federal government. These are called capital gains taxes, and they don’t work quite the same as taxes on other income. Though the federal capital gains tax is often in the news and subject to political debate, there are also capital gains taxes assessed at the state level. If you live in California, consider working with a financial advisor who can help you plan for these taxes.