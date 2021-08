The Department of Labor’s fiduciary rule is something of a never-ending story. As written, the proposed rule was straightforward: investment advisors should put their clients’ interests ahead of their own, not conceal any potential conflict of interest and clearly disclose fees. While desirable for everyone with retirement accounts, this rule came with an increased regulatory burden that encouraged advisors to consider alternative solutions such as model portfolios. Many firms embraced the rule as inevitable and adjusted their business models accordingly. However, after delays in the courts and changing priorities under former President Donald Trump, the rule was never implemented in 2017.