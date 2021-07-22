2 vehicles hit by gunfire in shooting on I-75 near Birch Run
Michigan State Police are asking any witnesses to come forward as the investigate a freeway shooting near Birch Run, along with related crimes Saginaw County.www.audacy.com
Michigan State Police are asking any witnesses to come forward as the investigate a freeway shooting near Birch Run, along with related crimes Saginaw County.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio
Comments / 0