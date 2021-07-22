Neal Casal Tribute Album to Feature Steve Earle, Grateful Dead's Bob Weir and Phil Lesh, More

Grateful Dead, the second album of concert recordings released by the iconic band for Warner Brothers Records, resides squarely in the sweet spot between the expansive likes of its corollary, Live Dead (Warner Bros., 1969) and the economical studio recordings this group issued in between, Workingman's Dead (Warner Bros., 1970) and American Beauty (Warner Bros., 1970). Likewise, this 50th Anniversary Edition not only expands upon the original title, appearing remastered by engineer David Glasser to great effect (more full and present) in its entirety on the first disc of the two in this set (from recordings by Bob Matthews and Betty Cantor much superior to Rex Jackson's on the second), but also the slightly-appended version included in The Golden Road (1965—1973) (Rhino, 2001), its two add-ons sourced in one of the same venues as the eleven cuts in the main sequence.