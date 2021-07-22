Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Anna Torv cast in the key role of Tess on The Last of Us

primetimer.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fringe and Mindhunter alum will play “a smuggler and hardened survivor in a post-pandemic world" in a recurring guest-starring role on the HBO series based on the popular video game. Tess is a key figure in the first game.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Torv
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Last Of Us#Hbo#The First Game#Mindhunter#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

The Last of Us

HBO's The Last of Us Casts Anna Torv in Pivotal Role. Anna Torvi is joining HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us, it has been announced. Which videogame character is she playing? Get all the details. The Last of Us Ordered to Series at HBO. The Last of Us has...
TV SeriesPosted by
GAMINGbible

HBO's 'The Last Of Us' Has Found The Perfect Tess

HBO's star studded adaptation of The Last Of Us is moving and shaking along, and our latest update is that one of the most important characters of the game has been cast. Originally, Tess was intended to be the antagonist of The Last Of Us. As smugglers, Tess and Joel would have been tasked with Ellie's extraction from the Quarantine Zone in order to develop a cure for the cordyceps virus from her innate immunity. However, Tess's brother would have lost his life in the conflict between the smugglers and the military and she would have blamed Joel for the tragedy. In her rage, she would have hunted Joel and Ellie across the country with a ragtag group of henchmen, and eventually caught them after their trip to Salt Lake City.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Anna Torv To Recur As Tess In HBO Series Adaptation – Talesbuzz

Fringe alum Anna Torv has joined the cast of HBO’s The Last of Us in a recurring role opposite Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. The series, based on the widely popular 2014 PlayStation game of the same name, hails from Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin and The Last Of Us creator Neil Druckmann.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

The Last of Us Fan Offers Video Tour of the HBO Set, Anna Torv Officially Joins the Cast

With recent reports suggesting that HBO have been spending Game of Thrones amounts of money on video game based series The Last of Us, there has been no shortage of on-set leaks and the latest set of images and videos have some courtesy of an unlikely source - a fan who managed to just walk onto the set of the show and have a good look around. While there were no cast members in sight, which was terribly unfortunate, there is no doubting that the images are taken on the set and they give a good look at what can be expected when the series arrives.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Busy Philipps' Child Birdie Silverstein Cast in First Major Acting Role

Busy Philipps' child Birdie Silverstein is making a splash in Hollywood and feeling the love. On Thursday, July 22, Gloria Calderón Kellett, who co-created the recent Netflix comedy series One Day at a Time, announced on Twitter that her forthcoming Amazon series With Love will include Birdie in a recurring role. This marks the first major acting gig for Birdie, 12, who uses they/them pronouns and years ago appeared in a couple episodes of Busy's ABC sitcom Cougar Town. Gloria shared a message saying Birdie had been "cast in [a] non-binary recurring role" on the romantic-comedy series taking place during the holiday season and set to launch later this year. Gloria...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

The Game - Brittany Daniel & Pooch Hall To Reprise Roles + More Casting News

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced several new cast members joining the service’s revival of the groundbreaking series The Game, including Adriyan Rae (“Chicago Fire”) as Brittany Pitts, the daughter of Jason and Kelly Pitts; Vaughn Hebron (“Tyler Perry’s The Oval”) as Jamison Fields, an undrafted free agent; and Analisa Velez (“Sneaky Pete”) as Raquel Navarro, Brittany’s best friend. Legacy players Brittany Daniel (“Cheaper by the Dozen”) and Pooch Hall (“Ray Donovan”) will make special appearances, reprising their roles as Kelly Pitts and Derwin Davis, respectively.
Moviesjustjaredjr.com

Cierra Ramirez Cast In Leading Role In Upcoming Indie Movie!

The 26-year-old Good Trouble star and executive producer has been cast in the upcoming movie The Re-Education of Molly Singer, Deadline reveals. She will take on a leading role along with previously announced Britt Robertson, Ty Simpkins, Nico Santos, Holland Roden, Jaime Pressly, and Wendie Malick. “🥰🥰🥰 so grateful &...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Summer Tells All, Tara Unravels, Sally’s Terror

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal a new preview has been released and it looks explosive. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) pries the truth out of Summer Newman (Hunter King). She vows to make Summer’s blackmailer pay dearly. Meanwhile, Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) unravels as Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) has a terrified look on her face.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Recast Leak – Who Is Next In Port Charles?

General Hospital spoilers suggest a sweet moment involving little Donna is coming up soon, but this will be a difficult moment for those involved as well. Viewers are ready and waiting for Sonny to remember who he really is and return to Port Charles. There have been signs Sonny’s return may happen soon. Now, this new apparent script leak reveals a bit more.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers and Rumors: Finn Is Jack And Quinn’s Son?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that more secrets will be revealed about Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) parentage. As B&B fans know, Finn is adopted. With his adoptive parents Jack Finnegan (Ted King) and Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) coming to town, it won’t be long before more revelations about Finn’s childhood will be revealed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy