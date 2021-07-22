Dark fairytale adventure Lost in Random rolls up this September
At EA Play we got a nice long look at Lost in Random, the upcoming combat adventure from Zoink Games, makers of Fe. In this coming-of-age fairytale with a Tim Burton-esque style, you play as Even, a little girl searching for her sister, Odd, who has been abducted by an evil queen. Along for the adventure is Even's friend Dicey, a six-sided die that scampers around on little stick legs when it's not clinging to her shoulders like a backpack.
