Analysis: Inside the Game of UNC RB Commitment Omarion Hampton

Lake Charles College Prep running back TreVonte’ Citizen isn’t going far to play at the next level, committing Monday to play college football at LSU. Citizen is ranked as the 49th top recruit in the nation by Rivals.com, which also has him as a four-star player and the second-best running back in the country. He is listed as the fourth-best prospect in Louisiana. The top three — Ponchatoula safety Jacoby Mathews, St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard and Neville offensive lineman Will Campbell — have also committed to LSU.