Nurse who gave Iowa inmates vaccine overdoses appeals firing

By RYAN J. FOLEY
3 News Now
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — One of two Iowa prison nurses fired for her role in accidentally giving dozens of inmates large overdoses of the coronavirus vaccine is appealing her termination, arguing she is “blameless” for the mix-up. The Iowa Department of Corrections fired Amanda Dodson, a registered nurse at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison, in May after an investigation found 77 inmates received shots containing up to six times the recommended dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

