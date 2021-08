Yul Moldauer admitted that preparing for Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 has been a ‘very special’ experience in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. Yul Moldaur and the United States Men’s Gymnastics team had a secret weapon going into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics: the power of family. “All of the guys on the team I have been growing up with for a long time throughout competitions, national team camps, and through the NCAA,” Yul, 24, tells, HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. Yul’s teammates – Brody Malone, Sam Mikulak, and Shane Wiskus – are “some of my greatest friends in gymnastics,” he says. “These guys are like brothers, and we all vibe with each other very well.”