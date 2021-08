One plus should go lower with the prices to appease the fans even for the time being to win them again. I guess following Oppo and vivo business model does not work very well with how One plus was perceived before. They should take note on how realme deals with it - releasing over price phones, then slashing the price immediately (realme 8 series), or releasing a price too good to be true phone realme 7x pro or gt 5g, and release just limited supplies to get the fans waiting for more.