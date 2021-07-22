Cancel
NFL

USA TODAY's win projection for the Lions is a harsh reality check

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 12 days ago
The Detroit Lions are at the beginning of a rebuild, something the team itself has readily acknowledged. And the stark reality of just what that means in the short-term after the failed Bob Quinn/Matt Patricia reign is starting to materialize.

In short, it means a lot of predictions of a lot more losses than wins in the 2021 season for the Lions. That’s certainly true with USA TODAY’s projection from analyst Nate Davis.

Davis pegs the Lions to finish with a 3-14 record in head coach Dan Campbell’s first season at the helm in Detroit. It’s the second-lowest win total amongst the projections, with the Houston Texans predicted to bottom out with a 1-16 season.

There is an optimistic tone for the long-term, but it’s drowned by the foreboding schedule Detroit faces,

Detroit Lions (3-14): The philosophical overhaul is intriguing – including the expected re-emphasis of the run game – and new GM Brad Holmes has amassed future draft capital that should spark an about face. But the holes on this roster make you wonder if the win total will rival the amount of kneecaps bitten this season – especially with the September calendar serving up the 49ers, Packers and Ravens.

Expect to see a lot of projections with the Lions in the 3-5 win territory and a last-place finish in the coming weeks.

