3 Ways to Stand Out from Competitors

Online legal and compliance solutions platform LegalZoom (NYSE: LZ) stock is in price discovery mode after its recent IPO. The two-decade-old company based out of Glendale, CA, is a premier forerunner to the subscription model for legal forms, business compliance, trademarks and copyrights, and legal advice. The Company has a mission to democratize law with services including business forms, formation, wills, power of attorney forms, estate planning and IP protection. Rather than pay attorneys high fees to have them use premade documents, you can simply subscribe and have access to these common forms. The Company has been around for two decades and continues to grow as more and more people set out on running their own businesses and handle legal matters in a do-it-yourself (DIY) manner. LegalZoom is ushering in the new normal that was accelerated by COVID-19 pushing forward e-commerce, digital acceptance, migration, and innovation. Prudent investors looking for exposure can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in LegalZoom shares.