Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Cambridge microbiome startup's shares sliced in half after key trial failure

By Rowan Walrath
bizjournals
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrobiome startup Seres Therapeutics' shares are in a free fall after the company announced that its ulcerative colitis drug had failed in a mid-stage clinical trial. Seres (Nasdaq: MCRB) had been developing the drug in partnership with Nestlé Health Science as part of its suite of bacteria-based drugs, several of which are in clinical development. The ulcerative colitis study will be shut down, as the drug resulted in "no meaningful clinical differences" in a placebo comparison trial involving 203 patients.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Cambridge#Fda Approval#Microbiome#Drugs#Seres Therapeutics#Mcrb#Nestl Health Science#Fda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
Related
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Medical & BiotechShareCast

AstraZeneca's Saphnelo receives FDA approval

Drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Monday that Saphnelo had been approved in the US for the treatment of adult patients already receiving standard therapy for moderate to severe systemic lupus erythematosus. 7,099.69. 14:40 03/08/21. n/a. n/a. 4,088.25. 14:40 03/08/21. n/a. n/a. 4,071.98. 14:40 03/08/21. n/a. n/a. 17,630.56. 14:40 03/08/21. 0.39%. 68.66.
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines usage and updated safety labels

Since early last March, numerous companies have been working to develop effective vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19. Among those, Pfizer’s Comirnaty and Moderna’s Spikevax vaccines have found the greatest success, with an efficacy rate of almost 95%. The Covid-19 Dashboard on GlobalData’s Pharma Intelligence Centre tracks emerging information effectively, and in countries such as the US, Comirnaty and Spikevax were shown to lead against other Covid-19 vaccines in both contract volume and administration (see Figures 1 and 2). As of 4 July, 276 and 35 million doses of Comirnaty and Spikevax had also been administered respectively within the European Union (EU).
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

4D Pharma Announces Two Presentations At European Society For Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021

4D pharma plc (AIM: DDDD, NASDAQ: LBPS), a pharmaceutical company leading the development of Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs), a novel class of drug derived from the microbiome, today announces two poster presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, held from September 16-21, 2021. The two e-posters will be available from 07:30 BST (02:30 ET) on September 16, 2021.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Lupus Research Alliance Applauds U.S. FDA Approval Of AstraZeneca's Anifrolumab-fnia (Saphnelo™) For Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lupus Research Alliance (LRA) is particularly excited about the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of anifrolumab-fnia (Saphnelo™), a first in class , type I interferon receptor antagonist, indicated for adults with moderate to severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). The approval represents the first new treatment for generalized SLE in more than a decade and is the result of significant seminal research funded originally by the Lupus Research Alliance.
Atlanta, GAMySanAntonio

Moonlight Therapeutics Awarded $1.9M Grant to Advance Development of Peanut Allergy Treatment

ATLANTA (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. Moonlight Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing treatments for food allergies, announced the receipt of $1.9 million in funding for preclinical studies and product development that will enable preparations for a clinical trial for its lead program in peanut allergy. This funding was awarded through a Phase 2 Small Business grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
WorldPosted by
TheStreet

LISCure Biosciences Announces Know-How License Agreement And Stock Purchase Agreement With Mayo Clinic

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LISCure Biosciences, Inc. ("LISCure") has entered into a know-how license and development collaboration agreement, and stock purchase agreement with Mayo Clinic to advance LISCure's microbiome therapeutics in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The two entities previously entered a research collaboration agreement in the first...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

AstraZeneca’s FDA Approval Brings New Hope to the Lupus Community

Seventeen years after buying global rights, AstraZeneca is finally announcing a win for the lupus community with an FDA approval for Saphnelo. Saphnelo is a type I interferon receptor antagonist acquired through an agreement with Medarex in 2004. Today’s approval for marks the first drug in over a decade to treat systemic lupus erythematosus or SLE. Since Bristol Myers Squibb bought out Medarex in 2009, AstraZeneca will pay some low- to mid-teens royalties to BMS.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Annovis Bio Shares Cut In Half Following Alzheimer's Data Presentation

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS), which took off on a strong rally in January, has quickly lost most of the gains. What To Know: Annovis, a clinical-stage neurodegenerative diseases-focused biopharma, presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference new clinical and biomarker data from two Phase 2 studies of its lead compound ANVS401 in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
New York City, NYnny360.com

NYC brain computer startup announces FDA trial before Elon Musk

A brain-computer interface company is entering clinical trials for its implants in the U.S., a big step toward getting the futuristic devices into more skulls to help treat conditions like paralysis. New York-based Synchron Inc. said it received permission from the Food and Drug Administration to test its device in...
Medical & Biotechbiopharmadive.com

Seres, after earlier success, fails a key test for microbiome drugs

An experimental drug from Seres Therapeutics failed a Phase 2 study of patients with mild or moderate ulcerative colitis in a setback for an emerging class of medicines known as microbiome therapeutics. Treatment with Seres' drug didn't lead to meaningfully higher remission rates than did placebo, the study's main goal...
Medical & Biotechhomenewshere.com

Servier Announces Positive Topline Data from the Global Phase 3 Study of TIBSOVO® (ivosidenib tablets) in Combination with Azacitidine in Patients with Previously Untreated IDH1-mutated Acute Myeloid Leukemia

PARIS and BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Servier, a global pharmaceutical company, today announced the global Phase 3 double blinded placebo controlled AGILE study of TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets) in combination with the chemotherapy azacitidine in adults with previously untreated IDH1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) met its primary endpoint of event-free survival (EFS)1,2. Treatment with TIBSOVO in combination with azacitidine compared to azacitidine in combination with placebo demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in EFS. Additionally, the trial met all of its key secondary endpoints, including complete remission rate (CR rate), overall survival (OS), CR and complete remission with partial hematologic recovery rate (CRh rate) and objective response rate (ORR). The safety profile of TIBSOVO in combination with azacitidine was consistent with previously published data. The study recently halted further enrollment based on the recommendation of the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC), as a difference of clinical importance was noted between the treatment groups.
Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Pfizer seeks permission to administer third Covid dose

Pfizer has projected a 29 percent increase in the sales of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, to reach $33.5 billion. Pfizer also highlighted its intent to receive an emergency use authorization in the United States by August to administer the third booster. According to Pfizer data, administration of a third...
Medical & Biotechcw39.com

Pfizer vaccine effectiveness declines after 4 months, study says

(WTAJ) — A new study conducted on the effectiveness of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine shows that protection against the virus drops to approximately 84% about four to six months after the second dose is injected. In the company-funded survey, it was found that the vaccine’s effectiveness was strongest — at 96.2%...
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

CKD Drug Hit Phase III Endpoints Yet Rejected by FDA

Shares of Ardelyx Inc. have fallen nearly 13% in premarket trading after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected the company’s chronic kidney disease drug, tenapanor. On Thursday, Ardelyx announced the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter for tenapanor, which has been under development for the control of serum...

Comments / 0

Community Policy