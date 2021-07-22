Angelina Jolie Is Looking Out for the Bees and Their Keepers

Unlikely introductions. Angelina Jolie’s kids and The Weeknd may have met two weeks after the Maleficent star and the “Starboy” singer’s rumored date. The Weeknd, Jolie and her daughters, Shiloh, 15, and Zahara, 16, all attended poet Mustafa’s private show in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 10, according to HollywoodLife. Though they weren’t photographed together, The Weeknd and Jolie were both seen at the event. The Weeknd was photographed standing with a group of friends, while Jolie was photographed watching the show with her daughters. (See the photos here.)