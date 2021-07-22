Cancel
Angelina Jolie Is Looking Out for the Bees and Their Keepers

By Kenzie Bryan t
Vanity Fair
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngelina Jolie has got bees. She’s got beeeeeeeeees. Or rather, she’s got women who’ve got bees. Let me explain: Guerlain, the French fragrance and cosmetics brand, partnered with Jolie and UNESCO on a project called Women for Bees. It’s a program at the French Observatory of Apidology, and Jolie was on hand Wednesday to give the first apiarist participants in the program their diplomas. See her here in a beekeeper’s uniform.

