New 'Destructive' Severe Thunderstorm Warnings to trigger cell phone alerts

Effective: 2021-08-03 18:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-03 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Union The National Weather Service in Pendleton Oregon has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Union County in northeastern Oregon * Until 715 PM PDT. * At 622 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Union, or 11 miles south of La Grande, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters and doppler radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include La Grande, Union, Island City and Cove. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...<50MPH
