The Anthony Gargano Show 7-22-2021

975thefanatic.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony opens up about how the Phillies need Aaron Nola to get out of the funk he’s in, and start to play at least like a #2 guy as opposed to a #5. (0:00-23:36) Anthony starts to take your calls (23:36-48:04) Someone calls in and says that we as Philly fans have to stop running our star athletes out of town and just accept them for who they are despite their shortcomings (48:04-68:56) What was the most watched sporting event that wasn’t’ football from 2019 to 2021? (68:56-91:22) The Choonis Train has not derailed yet! (91:22-114:13) Next, it’s the Trial of Anthony R. Gargano (114:13-139:10) The jury is in deliberation to reach a verdict, and we have breaking sports news in regard to COVID Protocol (139:10-159:21) The Jury has reached a verdict! (159:21-END)

