Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

1 protein stops T cells from fighting multiple sclerosis

By UC Irvine
Futurity
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study shows that a certain protein prevents regulatory T cells from effectively doing their job in controlling the damaging effects of inflammation in a model of multiple sclerosis. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a devastating autoimmune disease of the nervous system. The new study, which appears in Science Advances,...

www.futurity.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Cell#Stem Cells#Effector Cell#Sense And Respond#Science Advances#Rbc#Uc Irvine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Drug for inflammation may stop spread of cancer

Most cancer-related deaths come from metastases, the spread of cancer cells from a primary tumor to surrounding tissues or distant organs. The cells that seed metastases are often in microscopic clusters and a surgeon can’t see them. Chemotherapy is often given after or prior to surgery to eradicate these cancer...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Heart cell protein could lead to new treatments for heart failure and recovery

A protein that helps regulate calcium signaling within heart cells could play a key role in preventing chronic heart failure, according to an international study led by University of Utah Health scientists. The researchers say disruption in the signaling pathway for this protein, VDAC2, causes severe impairment of heart cell contraction, making it harder for the heart to deliver blood to the body. The finding suggests that drugs and other therapeutic treatments targeting VDAC2 could eventually help alleviate heart failure.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Vitamin C and TET proteins can work together to give regulatory T cells their life-saving power

You can't make a banana split without bananas. And you can't generate stable regulatory T cells without Vitamin C or enzymes called TET proteins, it appears. Regulatory T cells (Tregs) help control inflammation and autoimmunity in the body. Tregs are so important, in fact, that scientists are working to generate stable induced Tregs (iTregs) in vitro for use as treatments for autoimmune diseases as well as rejection to transplanted organs. Unfortunately, it has proven difficult to find the right molecular ingredients to induce stable iTregs.
ScienceGood News Network

Chemists Find Breakthrough Treatment for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s That Protects Brain Cells From Amyloid Plaque

Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s are diseases of the brain in which gradual degeneration of neurons leads to loss of speech, memory, and thinking. Existing remedies are aimed only at suppressing symptoms, but cannot stop the process of neurodegeneration itself. Now Russian scientists have synthesized chemical compounds that can stop the degeneration...
Diseases & TreatmentsNeuroscience News

Study May Show Why Multiple Sclerosis Patients Develop Progressive Disability

Summary: Scars and lesions on the brain and spinal cord offer clues as to why progressive disability occurs in patients with multiple sclerosis. Did you know multiple sclerosis (MS) means multiple scars? New research shows that the brain and spinal cord scars in people with MS may offer clues to why they develop progressive disability but those with related diseases where the immune system attacks the central nervous system do not.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Injecting mice with pulmonary endothelial cells can reverse symptoms of emphysema

Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian in New York have discovered that injecting mice with pulmonary endothelial cells-the cells that line the walls of blood vessels in the lung-can reverse the symptoms of emphysema. The study, which will be published July 21 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), may lead to new treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), an inflammatory lung disease associated with smoking that is thought to be the third leading cause of death worldwide.
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Impact of Disease-Modifying Treatments of Multiple Sclerosis on Anti–SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies

Methods Patients with MS with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and available anti–SARS-CoV-2 serology were included. The primary endpoint was the anti–SARS-CoV-2 immunoglobulin G (IgG) index. The multivariate analysis was adjusted for COVID-19 severity, SARS-CoV-2 PCR result, and the time between COVID-19 onset and the serology. Results We included 61 patients...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers identify immune protein linked to rare neurodegenerative disease

UT Southwestern researchers have identified an immune protein tied to the rare neurodegenerative condition known as Niemann-Pick disease type C. The finding, made in mouse models and published online in Nature, could offer a powerful new therapeutic target for Niemann-Pick disease type C, a condition that was identified more than a century ago but still lacks effective treatments.
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Predicting Aggressive Multiple Sclerosis With Intrathecal IgM Synthesis Among Patients With a Clinically Isolated Syndrome

Objective To determine the best method to measure intrathecal immunoglobulin (Ig) M synthesis (ITMS), a biomarker of worse prognosis in multiple sclerosis (MS). We compared the ability for predicting a poor evolution of 4 methods assessing ITMS (IgM oligoclonal bands [OCMBs], lipid-specific OCMBs [LS-OCMBs], Reibergram, and IgM index) in patients with a clinically isolated syndrome (CIS).
ScienceCornell University

Treatment with endothelial cells reverses emphysema in model

The specialized endothelial cells that line the blood vessels in the lung may hold the key to treating the common and often-fatal lung disease emphysema, according to a study from researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian. In the study, published July 21 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, the...
Diseases & TreatmentsRomesentinel.com

Multiple sclerosis difficult to diagnose

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a progressive neurologic disease that involves the brain and spinal cord. It has no known cause and no known cure. It may begin as a young adult and then last for a lifetime, with symptoms that come and go. It appears that about one million Americans are being treated for MS. Although most patients live a nearly normal length of life, they need close medical attention during their whole lifetime.
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

NIH-funded study finds gene therapy may restore missing enzyme in rare disease

A new study published in Nature Communications suggests that gene therapy delivered into the brain may be safe and effective in treating aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency. AADC deficiency is a rare neurological disorder that develops in infancy and leads to near absent levels of certain brain chemicals, serotonin and dopamine, that are critical for movement, behavior, and sleep. Children with the disorder have severe developmental, mood dysfunction including irritability, and motor disabilities including problems with talking and walking as well as sleep disturbances. Worldwide there have been approximately 135 cases of this disease reported.
CancerEurekAlert

Researchers reverse emphysema in mice by injecting blood vessel wall cells

Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian in New York have discovered that injecting mice with pulmonary endothelial cells--the cells that line the walls of blood vessels in the lung--can reverse the symptoms of emphysema. The study, which will be published July 21 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), may lead to new treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), an inflammatory lung disease associated with smoking that is thought to be the third leading cause of death worldwide.
ScienceMedicalXpress

No immunoglobulin A leads to intestinal inflammation in mice

While researchers have known for years that immunoglobulin A (IgA) is important for gut health, it has remained unclear exactly what role it plays in preventing infection and disease. But now, researchers from Japan have found that eliminating IgA disrupts the balance of the intestinal ecosystem, making it susceptible to disease.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Reduction in Fatigue Symptoms Following the Administration of Nutritional Supplements in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis

Med Sci (Basel). 2021 Jul 20;9(3):52. doi: 10.3390/medsci9030052. Despite recent advances in immune-modulatory drugs, pharmacological therapies have been proven ineffective in severe presentations of multiple sclerosis (MS), including secondary progressive MS. At present, therapeutic interventions’ performance is primarily focused on ameliorating symptoms to improve the patient’s quality of life (QOL). Among complementary treatments, nutrition has been considered a decisive factor to control symptoms and enhance the wellness of MS patients. Although no special diets are associated with MS, the impact of diet and dietary supplements on the course of progressive forms of the disease has been studied during the last few years. Fatigue is among the most common and disabling symptoms reported by MS patients. Fatigue has been defined in the Multiple Sclerosis Council for Clinical Practice Guidelines (MSCCPG, 1998) as a “subjective lack of physical and/or mental energy that the individual perceives as an interference with habitual and desired activities”. This study aimed to compare the psychometric functioning of the “Fatigue Severity Scale” (FSS) and the “Modified Fatigue Impact Scale” (MFIS) in our sample of people with MS. Specifically, during chronic treatment, the change in these two parameters with two vitamin-rich dietary supplements (Citozym® and Ergozym®) was evaluated. The impact of these nutritional supplements revealed differences in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory parameters among the volunteers in the treatment group, with a subsequent improvement in fatigue. In conclusion, the results obtained have confirmed the effectiveness of complementary nutritional therapies, evaluated essentially based on hematological biomarkers, through which it is possible to act on disability to improve the QOL of MS patients.

Comments / 0

Community Policy