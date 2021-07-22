Cancel
Happy Birthday Danny Glover: Relive the ‘Lethal Weapon’ Actor’s Iconic Moments

Happy 75th Birthday Danny Glover!

Actor Danny Glover’s career began when he fell in love with acting while in college. While there, Glover acted in his school’s theater productions. But it wasn’t until 1979 that his career in Hollywood really took off. That year, Glover landed his first acting role in a feature film in “Escape from Alcatraz.” Since then, Danny Glover has been nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards and won one Academy Award. In honor of his birthday today, we are celebrating some of Danny Glover’s best acting moments.

When He Starred In ‘The Color Purple’

A sure sign of a powerful actor is when the actor takes on a very unlikeable role. If an actor can feel comfortable becoming someone audiences will hate, you know they are dedicated to their craft. And this was certainly the case for Danny Glover who played Albert in The Color Purple. Albert married Whoopi Goldberg’s character in the movie when she was just 14 years old. He is violent and abusive. The character portrayal sparked lots of controversies when the movie debuted. However, Glover’s terrible character raised awareness about the realities of the time the movie took place. It also brought to light the conditions many women still face while in abusive relationships today.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HzGrDgu08r8

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Color Purple (1985) Official Trailer – Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg Movie HD (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HzGrDgu08r8)

When He Starred In the ‘Lethal Weapon’ Movies

The Lethal Weapon movies quickly became some of the world’s favorite buddy cop action movies. Mel Gibson played laid-back rebel Martin Riggs and Danny Glover played his straight-laced counterpart, Roger Murtaugh. The first movie was so successful that it sparked three sequels and a television series. And the cast was a huge part of that success.

https://youtu.be/bKeW-MGu-qQ

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lethal Weapon (1987) Official Trailer – Mel Gibson, Danny Glover Action Movie HD (https://youtu.be/bKeW-MGu-qQ)

When He Played A Hopeless Coach In ‘Angels In The Outfield’

As baseball lovers, we had to include this one. Was it one of Glover’s most award-worthy films? Maybe not, but darn it, Angels in the Outfield is definitely a heartwarming sports movie. Danny Glover plays disgruntled California Angels manager George Knox. Knox eventually forms a bond with a kid who claims to see angels, and the two help the team find a winning streak.

https://youtu.be/wok7pG9_vX8

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Angels in the Outfield (1994) Official Trailer – Danny Glover, Tony Danza Movie HD (https://youtu.be/wok7pG9_vX8)

When He Acted Alongside Kevin Costner In ‘Silverado’

Danny Glover showed the world just how cowboy he really is when he played Mal in Silverado. During the movie, Mal teams up with three other cowboys played by Kevin Kline, Kevin Costner, and Scott Glenn. Mal is on a mission to avenge his father’s murder. How cool would it be if Danny Glover and Kevin Costner teamed up again for a storyline in “Yellowstone”?

https://youtu.be/SGbvYkCLZ9U

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Silverado (2/8) Movie CLIP – Whiskey and a Bed (1985) HD (https://youtu.be/SGbvYkCLZ9U)

When Danny Glover Won An Academy Award

Well, he hasn’t technically received his award yet. However, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced today that it will present Danny Glover with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award on Saturday, January 15, 2022. According to the Academy Awards website, the award is presented “to an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry.” With his portrayals in films including The Color Purple, Places in the Heart, Sorry to Bother You, and so many more, Danny Glover certainly deserves this award.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

