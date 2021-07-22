Cancel
How to See Brooks & Dunn, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Other Country Superstars Live for Just $20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LnDBE_0b4uAyhN00

With pandemic mandates coming to an end and live, in-person country music events picking up again this summer, Live Nation is running a $20 ticket sale to see all kinds of music stars across the United States. The ticket sale begins Wednesday, July 28th at noon ET and runs through 11:59 p.m. ET on August 1 while supplies last. The $20 threshold includes taxes and fees as well, so this is definitely a score for music lovers.

Live Nation is celebrating a return to live concerts after an 18-month shutdown. This ticket covers concerts throughout the remainder of summer 2021 and we couldn’t be more excited to share this opportunity with you Outsiders. This ticket deal gives fans access to an incredibly wide variety of artists, groups, and concert venues around the country.

Additionally, Live Nation is offering a special treat for T-Mobile and Sprint customers. Those individuals have early access to the ticket sale. For those who qualify, the sale begins Tuesday, July 27th at noon ET.

After such a strange year, Live Nation’s ticket deal is sure to sell out quickly so we recommend getting your tickets ASAP. Featured country artists include Brooks & Dunn, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, and many, many more. To access the full list of venues and concerts nationally, be sure to visit Live Nation.

Country Music Stars Return to Touring.

This summer is shaping up to host a season filled with both classic and new live music nationwide, especially with Live Nation’s Return to Live sale taking place very soon. Venues should expect to see fans filling seats much faster than previously since they have been “starved” of live music the length of the pandemic shutdown.

With a return to live music, country music stars are also excited to get back in the swing of how things were pre-COVID. Further, they also need to readjust to new everyday habits as a result of the pandemic. On August 13th, country duo Dan & Shay are hosting a concert of their own at The Great Lawn in Centennial Park located in Nashville, TN. The pair plans to celebrate the release of their newest album Good Things. This is the first time a major, full-scale concert is taking place in this location.

Additionally, country mega-star Eric Church was the first to announce his return to touring with his Gather Again Tour. The tour kicks off on September 17. There will be no opening acts and Church plans to hold intermissions during the concerts as he normally does, although a little different from the way artists typically host their shows.

Overall, we know this summer is jam-packed with some of the most thrilling concerts we’ve seen in a long time. The pandemic managed to briefly drive artists and fans apart. Now Live Nation is bringing them back together in an incredibly accessible way.

Comments / 1

ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

